European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Sweden0Spain0

Sweden v Spain

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 20Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 10Forsberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 9Berg

Substitutes

  • 6Danielson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Isak
  • 16Krafth
  • 17Gagliolo
  • 18Tankovic
  • 19Andersson
  • 21Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt

Spain

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Martínez
  • 14Bernat
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Ruiz
  • 6Ceballos
  • 9Moreno
  • 21Oyarzabal

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 7Sarabia
  • 8Saúl
  • 11Romero Alconchel
  • 12Llorente
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 15Torres
  • 18Reguilón
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20Cazorla
  • 22Navas
  • 23López
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.

Attempt saved. Mikael Lustig (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Berg with a headed pass.

Offside, Sweden. Sebastian Larsson tries a through ball, but Victor Lindelöf is caught offside.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Thiago.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

Thiago (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).

Foul by Raúl Albiol (Spain).

Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thiago (Spain).

Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.

Rodrigo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Attempt blocked. Thiago (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

