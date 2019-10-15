Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson.
Sweden v Spain
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Granqvist
- 5Bengtsson
- 7Larsson
- 20Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 10Forsberg
- 22Quaison
- 9Berg
Substitutes
- 6Danielson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Helander
- 15Isak
- 16Krafth
- 17Gagliolo
- 18Tankovic
- 19Andersson
- 21Sema
- 23Nordfeldt
Spain
- 1de Gea
- 2Carvajal
- 3Albiol
- 4Martínez
- 14Bernat
- 10Thiago Alcántara
- 16Rodri
- 17Ruiz
- 6Ceballos
- 9Moreno
- 21Oyarzabal
Substitutes
- 5Busquets
- 7Sarabia
- 8Saúl
- 11Romero Alconchel
- 12Llorente
- 13Arrizabalaga
- 15Torres
- 18Reguilón
- 19Rodrigo
- 20Cazorla
- 22Navas
- 23López
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Mikael Lustig (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Berg with a headed pass.
Offside, Sweden. Sebastian Larsson tries a through ball, but Victor Lindelöf is caught offside.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Thiago.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Thiago (Spain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Spain).
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thiago (Spain).
Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Rodrigo (Spain) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Moreno (Spain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz with a cross.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.
Rodrigo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Attempt blocked. Thiago (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Fabián Ruiz (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Juan Bernat (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.