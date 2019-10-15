European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Romania0Norway0

Romania v Norway

Line-ups

Romania

  • 12Tatarusanu
  • 2Benzar
  • 4Rus
  • 5Nedelcearu
  • 11Bancu
  • 18Marin
  • 15Anton
  • 17Deac
  • 8Stanciu
  • 20Mitrita
  • 9Puscas

Substitutes

  • 1Radu
  • 3Tosca
  • 6Burca
  • 7Coman
  • 10Hagi
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Mogos
  • 16Nita
  • 19Bordeianu
  • 21Nistor
  • 22Cicaldau
  • 23Andone

Norway

  • 1Jarstein
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 5Hovland
  • 3Ajer
  • 2Aleesami
  • 8Johansen
  • 15Berge
  • 19Henriksen
  • 18Selnaes
  • 7King
  • 20Ødegaard

Substitutes

  • 4Rosted
  • 6Glesnes
  • 9Sørloth
  • 10Elyounoussi
  • 11Elyounoussi
  • 12Nyland
  • 13Midtsjø
  • 16Svensson
  • 17Meling
  • 21Johnsen
  • 22Rossbach
  • 23Normann
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamRomaniaAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicolae Stanciu (Romania).

Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adrian Rus (Romania).

Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).

Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).

Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Paul-Viorel Anton.

Attempt missed. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.

Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul-Viorel Anton (Romania).

Offside, Norway. Martin Ødegaard tries a through ball, but Omar Elabdellaoui is caught offside.

Offside, Romania. Razvan Marin tries a through ball, but George Puscas is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu following a fast break.

Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ionut Nedelcearu.

Attempt missed. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.

Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

Foul by Joshua King (Norway).

Romario Benzar (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Romario Benzar (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Mitrita.

Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

