Stefan Johansen (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Romania v Norway
-
Line-ups
Romania
- 12Tatarusanu
- 2Benzar
- 4Rus
- 5Nedelcearu
- 11Bancu
- 18Marin
- 15Anton
- 17Deac
- 8Stanciu
- 20Mitrita
- 9Puscas
Substitutes
- 1Radu
- 3Tosca
- 6Burca
- 7Coman
- 10Hagi
- 13Keseru
- 14Mogos
- 16Nita
- 19Bordeianu
- 21Nistor
- 22Cicaldau
- 23Andone
Norway
- 1Jarstein
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 5Hovland
- 3Ajer
- 2Aleesami
- 8Johansen
- 15Berge
- 19Henriksen
- 18Selnaes
- 7King
- 20Ødegaard
Substitutes
- 4Rosted
- 6Glesnes
- 9Sørloth
- 10Elyounoussi
- 11Elyounoussi
- 12Nyland
- 13Midtsjø
- 16Svensson
- 17Meling
- 21Johnsen
- 22Rossbach
- 23Normann
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Nicolae Stanciu (Romania).
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adrian Rus (Romania).
Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Norway).
Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Joshua King (Norway).
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Paul-Viorel Anton.
Attempt missed. Joshua King (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.
Martin Ødegaard (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul-Viorel Anton (Romania).
Offside, Norway. Martin Ødegaard tries a through ball, but Omar Elabdellaoui is caught offside.
Offside, Romania. Razvan Marin tries a through ball, but George Puscas is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu following a fast break.
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Ionut Nedelcearu.
Attempt missed. Omar Elabdellaoui (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Markus Henriksen.
Attempt saved. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Foul by Joshua King (Norway).
Romario Benzar (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Romario Benzar (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandru Mitrita.
Attempt missed. George Puscas (Romania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.