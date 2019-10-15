Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Faroe Islands v Malta
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 5Vatnsdal
- 4Gregersen
- 13Baldvinsson
- 21Danielsen
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 6Hansson
- 3Davidsen
- 10Vatnhamar
- 14Edmundsson
- 20Bjartalid
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 11Olsen
- 12Gestsson
- 15Eriksen
- 16Nielsen
- 17Frederiksberg
- 18Justinussen
- 19Jonsson
- 22Johannesen
- 23Joensen
Malta
- 1Bonello
- 22Muscat
- 5Agius
- 4Borg
- 11Muscat
- 13Vella
- 9Mifsud
- 7MbongBooked at 22mins
- 6Grech
- 8Fenech
- 10Nwoko
Substitutes
- 2Caruana
- 3Apap
- 12Hogg
- 14Shaw
- 15Micallef
- 16Haber
- 17Effiong
- 18Muscat
- 19Zerafa
- 20Pisani
- 21Gambin
- 23Caruana
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).
Attempt missed. Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Grech with a cross.
Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Zach Muscat (Malta).
Attempt missed. Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Joseph Mbong (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joannes Danielsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).
Hand ball by Jake Grech (Malta).
Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).
Paul Fenech (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Mifsud (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rowen Muscat (Malta).
Attempt missed. Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.
Attempt missed. Steve Borg (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Fenech following a set piece situation.
Foul by Joannes Danielsen (Faroe Islands).
Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Jake Grech (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands).
Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Malta. Conceded by Rógvi Baldvinsson.
Attempt missed. Jake Grech (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rowen Muscat.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.