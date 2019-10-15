European Championship Qualifying - Group F
Faroe Islands0Malta0

Faroe Islands v Malta

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 5Vatnsdal
  • 4Gregersen
  • 13Baldvinsson
  • 21Danielsen
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 6Hansson
  • 3Davidsen
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 14Edmundsson
  • 20Bjartalid

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 11Olsen
  • 12Gestsson
  • 15Eriksen
  • 16Nielsen
  • 17Frederiksberg
  • 18Justinussen
  • 19Jonsson
  • 22Johannesen
  • 23Joensen

Malta

  • 1Bonello
  • 22Muscat
  • 5Agius
  • 4Borg
  • 11Muscat
  • 13Vella
  • 9Mifsud
  • 7MbongBooked at 22mins
  • 6Grech
  • 8Fenech
  • 10Nwoko

Substitutes

  • 2Caruana
  • 3Apap
  • 12Hogg
  • 14Shaw
  • 15Micallef
  • 16Haber
  • 17Effiong
  • 18Muscat
  • 19Zerafa
  • 20Pisani
  • 21Gambin
  • 23Caruana
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyrian Nwoko (Malta).

Attempt missed. Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jake Grech with a cross.

Joannes Bjartalid (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zach Muscat (Malta).

Attempt missed. Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Joseph Mbong (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joannes Danielsen (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joseph Mbong (Malta).

Hand ball by Jake Grech (Malta).

Foul by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen (Faroe Islands).

Paul Fenech (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).

Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Michael Mifsud (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rowen Muscat (Malta).

Attempt missed. Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brandur Hendriksson Olsen with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Joseph Mbong.

Attempt missed. Steve Borg (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Fenech following a set piece situation.

Foul by Joannes Danielsen (Faroe Islands).

Joseph Mbong (Malta) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Jake Grech (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Heini Vatnsdal (Faroe Islands).

Kyrian Nwoko (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Malta. Conceded by Rógvi Baldvinsson.

Attempt missed. Jake Grech (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Rowen Muscat.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

