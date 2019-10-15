European Championship Qualifying - Group D
Gibraltar0Georgia2

Gibraltar v Georgia

Line-ups

Gibraltar

  • 1Goldwin
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 16Mouelhi
  • 8Badr Hassan
  • 7Casciaro
  • 10Walker
  • 20Britto
  • 19De Barr

Substitutes

  • 2Garcia
  • 5Jolley
  • 6Santos
  • 9Styche
  • 11Pons
  • 13Cafer
  • 15Barnett
  • 17Hernandez
  • 18Hernandez
  • 21Coombes
  • 22Power
  • 23Banda

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2Kakabadze
  • 3Khocholava
  • 18Grigalava
  • 22Navalovski
  • 7Kankava
  • 10Ananidze
  • 19Shengelia
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 20Kharaishvili
  • 14Lobjanidze

Substitutes

  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 6Daushvili
  • 11Kvilitaia
  • 12Makaridze
  • 13Kiteishvili
  • 15Aburjania
  • 16Tabidze
  • 17Kupatadze
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar).

Gia Grigalava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia).

Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Levan Shengelia (Georgia).

Mohamed Badr Hassan (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).

Offside, Georgia. Davit Khocholava tries a through ball, but Valeri Qazaishvili is caught offside.

Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar).

Offside, Georgia. Davit Khocholava tries a through ball, but Elguja Lobjanidze is caught offside.

Foul by Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia).

Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Georgia 2. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jano Ananidze.

Attempt missed. Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.

Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgi Navalovski.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Georgia 1. Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Levan Shengelia.

Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).

Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).

Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gia Grigalava (Georgia).

Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Georgia. Valeri Qazaishvili tries a through ball, but Giorgi Kharaishvili is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Levan Shengelia (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elguja Lobjanidze.

Offside, Georgia. Jano Ananidze tries a through ball, but Elguja Lobjanidze is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
