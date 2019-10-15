Foul by Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar).
Gibraltar v Georgia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 1Goldwin
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 3Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 16Mouelhi
- 8Badr Hassan
- 7Casciaro
- 10Walker
- 20Britto
- 19De Barr
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 6Santos
- 9Styche
- 11Pons
- 13Cafer
- 15Barnett
- 17Hernandez
- 18Hernandez
- 21Coombes
- 22Power
- 23Banda
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Khocholava
- 18Grigalava
- 22Navalovski
- 7Kankava
- 10Ananidze
- 19Shengelia
- 8Qazaishvili
- 20Kharaishvili
- 14Lobjanidze
Substitutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 6Daushvili
- 11Kvilitaia
- 12Makaridze
- 13Kiteishvili
- 15Aburjania
- 16Tabidze
- 17Kupatadze
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Gia Grigalava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levan Shengelia (Georgia).
Mohamed Badr Hassan (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar).
Offside, Georgia. Davit Khocholava tries a through ball, but Valeri Qazaishvili is caught offside.
Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Offside, Georgia. Davit Khocholava tries a through ball, but Elguja Lobjanidze is caught offside.
Foul by Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia).
Liam Walker (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Georgia 2. Jaba Kankava (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jano Ananidze.
Attempt missed. Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Walker with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Giorgi Navalovski.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Georgia 1. Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Levan Shengelia.
Giorgi Kharaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar).
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Tjay De Barr (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gia Grigalava (Georgia).
Aymen Mouelhi (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Georgia. Valeri Qazaishvili tries a through ball, but Giorgi Kharaishvili is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Levan Shengelia (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Elguja Lobjanidze.
Offside, Georgia. Jano Ananidze tries a through ball, but Elguja Lobjanidze is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.