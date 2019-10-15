Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a headed pass.
Liechtenstein v Italy
Line-ups
Liechtenstein
- 1Büchel
- 22RechsteinerBooked at 2mins
- 4Kaufmann
- 5Hofer
- 3Goppel
- 13Büchel
- 15Yildiz
- 23Polverino
- 18Hasler
- 11Salanovic
- 17Gubser
Substitutes
- 2Brändle
- 6Malin
- 7Kardesoglu
- 8Sele
- 9Frick
- 10Frick
- 12Majer
- 14Meier
- 16Eberle
- 19Frommelt
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Lo Russo
Italy
- 1Sirigu
- 2Di Lorenzo
- 23Mancini
- 13Romagnoli
- 3Biraghi
- 16Zaniolo
- 4Cristante
- 6Verratti
- 20Bernardeschi
- 9Belotti
- 11Grifo
Substitutes
- 5Izzo
- 7Spinazzola
- 8Jorginho
- 10Insigne
- 12Meret
- 14Tonali
- 15Acerbi
- 17Immobile
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 21Gollini
- 22El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home17%
- Away83%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Robin Gubser following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Jens Hofer.
Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Hasler.
Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.
Booking
Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Italy 1. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi following a fast break.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michele Polverino.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.