European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Liechtenstein0Italy1

Liechtenstein v Italy

Line-ups

Liechtenstein

  • 1Büchel
  • 22RechsteinerBooked at 2mins
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 5Hofer
  • 3Goppel
  • 13Büchel
  • 15Yildiz
  • 23Polverino
  • 18Hasler
  • 11Salanovic
  • 17Gubser

Substitutes

  • 2Brändle
  • 6Malin
  • 7Kardesoglu
  • 8Sele
  • 9Frick
  • 10Frick
  • 12Majer
  • 14Meier
  • 16Eberle
  • 19Frommelt
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Lo Russo

Italy

  • 1Sirigu
  • 2Di Lorenzo
  • 23Mancini
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 3Biraghi
  • 16Zaniolo
  • 4Cristante
  • 6Verratti
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 9Belotti
  • 11Grifo

Substitutes

  • 5Izzo
  • 7Spinazzola
  • 8Jorginho
  • 10Insigne
  • 12Meret
  • 14Tonali
  • 15Acerbi
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 21Gollini
  • 22El Shaarawy
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamLiechtensteinAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home17%
Away83%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bryan Cristante with a headed pass.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Maximilian Goppel.

Attempt missed. Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Robin Gubser following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

Martin Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Cristiano Biraghi.

Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Corner, Italy. Conceded by Jens Hofer.

Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Hasler.

Attempt missed. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vincenzo Grifo.

Booking

Martin Rechsteiner (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Liechtenstein 0, Italy 1. Federico Bernardeschi (Italy) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi following a fast break.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Gianluca Mancini.

Attempt blocked. Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michele Polverino.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you