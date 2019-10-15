Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Greece v Bosnia-Herzegovina
Line-ups
Greece
- 12Paschalakis
- 2Bakakis
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 3Stafylidis
- 22Giannoulis
- 21Kourbelis
- 15Galanopoulos
- 18Limnios
- 14Bakasetas
- 20Mantalos
- 16Pavlidis
Substitutes
- 1Vlachodimos
- 4Lampropoulos
- 5Siovas
- 6Bouchalakis
- 7Masouras
- 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
- 9Koulouris
- 10Fetfatzidis
- 11Donis
- 13Dioudis
- 19Vrousai
- 23Koutris
Bos-Herze
- 12Sehic
- 4Kvrzic
- 18Kovacevic
- 3Bicakcic
- 5Kolasinac
- 13Cimirot
- 10Pjanic
- 21Saric
- 20Hajrovic
- 11Hodzic
- 14Gojak
Substitutes
- 1Buric
- 2Civic
- 6Hotic
- 7Besic
- 8Visca
- 9Duljevic
- 15Mihojevic
- 16Bajic
- 17Zukanovic
- 19Krunic
- 22Piric
- 23Jajalo
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Armin Hodzic is caught offside.
Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Greece).
Foul by Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Dimitrios Giannoulis.
Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (Greece).
Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).
Attempt missed. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zoran Kvrzic with a cross.
Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Greece. Alexandros Paschalakis tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.
Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (Greece).
Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dimitris Limnios (Greece).
Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).
Foul by Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece).
Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.