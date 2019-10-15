European Championship Qualifying - Group J
Greece0Bos-Herze0

Greece v Bosnia-Herzegovina

Line-ups

Greece

  • 12Paschalakis
  • 2Bakakis
  • 17Hatzidiakos
  • 3Stafylidis
  • 22Giannoulis
  • 21Kourbelis
  • 15Galanopoulos
  • 18Limnios
  • 14Bakasetas
  • 20Mantalos
  • 16Pavlidis

Substitutes

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 4Lampropoulos
  • 5Siovas
  • 6Bouchalakis
  • 7Masouras
  • 8Gonçalves Rodrigues
  • 9Koulouris
  • 10Fetfatzidis
  • 11Donis
  • 13Dioudis
  • 19Vrousai
  • 23Koutris

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Kvrzic
  • 18Kovacevic
  • 3Bicakcic
  • 5Kolasinac
  • 13Cimirot
  • 10Pjanic
  • 21Saric
  • 20Hajrovic
  • 11Hodzic
  • 14Gojak

Substitutes

  • 1Buric
  • 2Civic
  • 6Hotic
  • 7Besic
  • 8Visca
  • 9Duljevic
  • 15Mihojevic
  • 16Bajic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 19Krunic
  • 22Piric
  • 23Jajalo
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamGreeceAway TeamBos-Herze
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Armin Hodzic is caught offside.

Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pantelis Hatzidiakos (Greece).

Foul by Zoran Kvrzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Dimitrios Giannoulis.

Ermin Bicakcic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (Greece).

Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).

Attempt missed. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zoran Kvrzic with a cross.

Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Amer Gojak (Bosnia and Herzegovina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Offside, Greece. Alexandros Paschalakis tries a through ball, but Vangelis Pavlidis is caught offside.

Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gojko Cimirot (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Foul by Konstantinos Galanopoulos (Greece).

Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dimitris Limnios (Greece).

Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sead Kolasinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Conceded by Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Armin Hodzic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Konstantinos Stafylidis (Greece).

Foul by Dimitrios Giannoulis (Greece).

Izet Hajrovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

