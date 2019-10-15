Corner, Israel. Conceded by Igors Tarasovs.
Israel v Latvia
Line-ups
Israel
- 18Marciano
- 17Taha
- 4Bitton
- 22Elhamed
- 2Dasa
- 6Natcho
- 3Glazer
- 13Tawatha
- 10Saba
- 7Zahavi
- 9Dabbur
Substitutes
- 1Harush
- 5Shlomo
- 8Lavi
- 11Solomon
- 12Weissman
- 14Hazizia
- 15Elmkies
- 16Cohen
- 19Menachem
- 20Ben Harush
- 21Tibi
- 23Gerafi
Latvia
- 23Steinbors
- 11Savalnieks
- 17Cernomordijs
- 3OssBooked at 19mins
- 19Jagodinskis
- 8Jurkovskis
- 10Ikaunieks
- 16Tarasovs
- 13Kigurs
- 6Kamess
- 22Gutkovskis
Substitutes
- 1Vanins
- 2Ontuzans
- 4Dubra
- 5Laizans
- 7Rugins
- 9Ikaunieks
- 12Ozols
- 14Ciganiks
- 15Rakels
- 18Punculs
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Bogdaskins
- Referee:
- Arnold Hunter
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Dia Saba (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.
Goal!
Goal! Israel 2, Latvia 0. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loai Taha.
Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Glazer.
Attempt missed. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martins Kigurs.
Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Israel).
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Marcis Oss (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcis Oss (Latvia).
Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Israel).
Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Israel 1, Latvia 0. Munas Dabbur (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taleb Tawatha with a cross.
Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).
Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).
Foul by Dan Glazer (Israel).
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.
Offside, Israel. Eli Dasa tries a through ball, but Hatem Elhamed is caught offside.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.
Attempt saved. Dia Saba (Israel) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.
Taleb Tawatha (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia).
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Israel. Bibras Natcho tries a through ball, but Dia Saba is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.
Foul by Dia Saba (Israel).
Martins Kigurs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.