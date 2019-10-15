European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Israel2Latvia0

Israel v Latvia

Line-ups

Israel

  • 18Marciano
  • 17Taha
  • 4Bitton
  • 22Elhamed
  • 2Dasa
  • 6Natcho
  • 3Glazer
  • 13Tawatha
  • 10Saba
  • 7Zahavi
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 1Harush
  • 5Shlomo
  • 8Lavi
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Weissman
  • 14Hazizia
  • 15Elmkies
  • 16Cohen
  • 19Menachem
  • 20Ben Harush
  • 21Tibi
  • 23Gerafi

Latvia

  • 23Steinbors
  • 11Savalnieks
  • 17Cernomordijs
  • 3OssBooked at 19mins
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 8Jurkovskis
  • 10Ikaunieks
  • 16Tarasovs
  • 13Kigurs
  • 6Kamess
  • 22Gutkovskis

Substitutes

  • 1Vanins
  • 2Ontuzans
  • 4Dubra
  • 5Laizans
  • 7Rugins
  • 9Ikaunieks
  • 12Ozols
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 15Rakels
  • 18Punculs
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Bogdaskins
Referee:
Arnold Hunter

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Igors Tarasovs.

Attempt blocked. Dia Saba (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Vitalijs Jagodinskis.

Goal!

Goal! Israel 2, Latvia 0. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (Israel) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Loai Taha.

Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Glazer.

Attempt missed. Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Martins Kigurs.

Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Israel).

Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Marcis Oss (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcis Oss (Latvia).

Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Israel).

Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Israel 1, Latvia 0. Munas Dabbur (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taleb Tawatha with a cross.

Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.

Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

Eran Zahavi (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia).

Foul by Dan Glazer (Israel).

Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Eran Zahavi (Israel) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.

Offside, Israel. Eli Dasa tries a through ball, but Hatem Elhamed is caught offside.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Roberts Savalnieks.

Attempt saved. Dia Saba (Israel) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.

Taleb Tawatha (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Janis Ikaunieks (Latvia).

Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).

Igors Tarasovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Israel. Bibras Natcho tries a through ball, but Dia Saba is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Eran Zahavi (Israel) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bibras Natcho.

Foul by Dia Saba (Israel).

Martins Kigurs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland733163312
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland6321115611
4Georgia722368-28
5Gibraltar6006018-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86201841420
2Sweden8431178915
3Romania8422167914
4Norway8251129311
5Malta8116217-154
6Faroe Islands8017323-201

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel83231414011
6Latvia8008126-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy88002131824
2Finland8503128415
3Bos-Herze83231612411
4Armenia83141315-210
5Greece8134712-56
6Liechtenstein8026221-192
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

