Finland 3-0 Armenia: Teemu Pukki scores twice for hosts

Pukki has seven goals in Euro 2020 qualifying

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki scored twice to boost Finland's hopes of qualifying for Euro 2020 with a comfortable victory over Armenia.

Finland are second in Group J, five points clear of Armenia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, who have a game in hand.

Pukki scored both goals in the second half to take his tally to seven in qualifying, with Fredrik Jensen opening the scoring for the hosts.

Finland's final two games are at home to Liechtenstein and away to Greece.

The Finns have never qualified for a World Cup or European Championship, but victory in both matches next month will ensure they reach their first major tournament.

Pukki is now the country's third-highest scorer with 22 goals, 10 behind all-time leader Jari Litmanen.

Italy, who play Liechtenstein later on Tuesday, are top of the group and have already qualified.