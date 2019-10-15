County Antrim Shield: Cliftonville and Ballymena book semi-final spots with shootout victories

Ballymena United beat holders Crusaders 3-2 on penalties at the Showgrounds

Cliftonville and Ballymena United booked their places in the County Antrim Shield semi-finals after a night of penalty shootout drama.

The Reds overcame Linfield 4-3 in their shootout at Windsor Park while the Sky Blues won 3-2 on penalties to eliminate holders Crusaders.

Glentoran came from behind to beat Larne 3-2 at The Oval after extra-time.

H&W Welders scored late to knock fellow Championship side Ards out in dramatic style at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Cliftonville progressed to the last four despite squandering a two-goal lead in a highly entertaining Belfast derby with Linfield.

Ronan Doherty opened the scoring for Cliftonville, slotting home after exchanging neat passes with Ryan Curran on the edge of the box.

Conor McMenamin had a goal ruled out for offside before Ryan Curran doubled the Reds' advantage.

Linfield pulled a goal back in glorious fashion when substitute Dale Taylor floated a beautiful right-footed effort into the corner to give the Blues renewed hope.

Kirk Millar's equaliser was even better; the midfielder curled home a fantastic free-kick from 25 yards to take the game into extra-time.

In the shootout, Ryan Curran, Chris Curran, Aaron Donnelly, Conor McMenamin converted for Cliftonville, while Charlie Allen, Kirk Millar and Daniel Reynolds scored for Linfield.

With Thomas Maguire and Dale Taylor having missed for Cliftonville and Linfield respectively, Richard Brush saved Niall Quinn's spot-kick to send Cliftonville through.

Ballymena get Shield revenge on Crues

Ballymena exacted revenge on Crusaders for last year's final as they prevailed on penalties at the Showgrounds.

The Sky Blues took a 12th-minute lead through Shane McGinty's sweetly-struck shot before David Cushley curled home a superb equaliser.

Ryan Harpur, Leroy Millar and Ryan Mayse scored in the penalty shootout for Ballymena, with David Cushley and Michael Ruddy netting for Crusaders.

Crues 'keeper Sean O'Neill saved from Steven McCullough and Cathair Friel, while Kyle Owens, Rory Hale and Ross Clarke were unsuccessful with their spot-kicks for Crusaders as David Jeffrey's men marched onto the last four.

Glentoran take spoils in first of double-header with Larne

Glentoran, searching for their first success in the competition since 2011, came from behind to beat Larne 3-2 at The Oval after extra-time.

David McDaid opened the scoring 10 minutes before half-time before Navid Nasseri struck Glentoran's leveller in the 49th minute.

Elvio van Overbeek nudged Glentoran in front before Martin Donnelly netted an immediate response for Larne.

Darren Murray proved to be the Glens hero, netting the winner seven minutes into extra-time to heap more cup misery on the Invermen after their League Cup exit at the hands of Dundela.

Larne don't have to wait long for a shot at revenge - they welcome Glentoran to Inver Park in the Irish Premiership's Friday night game, which will be shown live on BBC2 NI.

Welders leave it late

H&W Welders' dream of silverware remains alive after beating Ards 1-0 at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

Scott Davidson's near-post header was enough to give Colin McIlwaine's side the win over their Championship rivals.

Scott McMillan missed a close-range header for Ards early on before Eamon McAllister saw his free-kick clip the post.

Ards substitute Michael McLellan struck the bar with a header but Davidson made no mistake with his as the Welders look forward to a semi-final showdown with one of the three remaining top-flight teams.