Football gossip: Kante, Mandzukic, Giroud, Bale, Mourinho

Real Madrid are prepared to offer £86m and 28-year-old Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez to sign Chelsea's France midfielder N'Golo Kante. (El Desmarque, via Sport Witness)

Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, is wanted by Manchester United but has been warned he will need to lower his wage demands. (ESPN)

However, Manchester United are concerned about the difficulties of signing any new players in the January transfer window. (Metro)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is not looking to add to his squad in the January transfer window. (The Athletic, via Mirror)

Tottenham have upped their pursuit of Jose Mourinho amid uncertainty over the position of Manchester United target Mauricio Pochettino. (Daily Express)

Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, is prepared to leave the club in January if he does not play more. Inter Milan and Canadian Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps are among the teams interested. (Sun)

'England wanted to make Bulgaria fans suffer after racist abuse' Jordan Henderson says England players wanted to thrash Bulgaria

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has pleaded with his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, 30, to stay at the club after the Wales forward almost left the Bernabeu last summer. (Independent)

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, could still return to Liverpool - if Bayern Munich decide not to sign him permanently next summer. He is currently on loan at the German champions from Barcelona. (AS, via TeamTalk)

Paul Ince, England's first black captain, says he would have led his team-mates off the pitch had he been playing in the Bulgaria v England match on Monday amid racist abuse from fans. (Times, subscription required)

Crystal Palace are interested in Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa, 23, currently on loan at Flamengo in his homeland Brazil. (PassionInter, via TeamTalk)

Manchester United are considering letting English midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 19, and English midfielder James Garner, 18, leave on loan in January. (Mail)

Arsenal's failure to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the 2016-17 campaign cost them the chance to sign France forward Antoine Griezmann, who was then with Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old joined Barcelona this summer. (Star)

Inter Milan want to increase the £96m release clause of striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, in a bid to ward off interest from Barcelona. (Tuttosport, via Daily Mail)