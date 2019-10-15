Golden Boy award: English trio up for best under-21 player in Europe

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt won the Golden Boy award in 2018 and is a nominee in 2019

Three English players have made the shortlist for Fifa's Golden Boy award for the best under-21 player in Europe.

Chelsea's Mason Mount, 20, Manchester City's Phil Foden, 19, and Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 19, have been included in the 20-man shortlist.

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Everton's Moise Kean also made the list.

The winner will be announced in Turin on 16 December.

The award was created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport in 2003 to recognise the best young player in Europe. Nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation's top tier.

Wayne Rooney (2004) and Raheem Sterling (2014) are previous English winners of the award.

Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt won the award last year and is nominated again, while other names include Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix and Erling Haaland, the Norway striker who plays for Red Bull Salzburg in Austria.

Full list

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Red Bull Salzburg)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Moise Kean (Everton)

Lee Kang-in (Valencia)

Andriy Lunin (Valladolid)

Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Ferran Torres (Valencia)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)