Lazio must close Curva Nord for visit of Celtic in Europa League

The Lazio charge from Uefa relates to the match against Rennes earlier this month

Lazio have avoided a full stadium closure for the visit of Celtic in the Europa League on 7 November following racist behaviour from fans.

The Rome club has been ordered to shut four sections of the Stadio Olimpico, which make up the Curva Nord.

Lazio have also been fined around £17,340 for racist chanting during the 2-1 win over Rennes on 3 October.

Celtic supporters have reportedly taken up much of their 9,000 allocation for the match next month.

The Uefa charge also imposes a one-year probationary period which, if broken, will result in a home European tie being played behind closed doors.

Travelling fans had been worried about a complete shut down since part of the Stadio Olimpico was closed during the Rennes game as punishment for the same offence after a last-32 clash with Seville in February.

Lazio had released a statement prior to Uefa publishing their ruling, protesting the "deeply damaging" penalty.

They said the decision "seems not to have taken into account the clear condemnation from the Biancocelesti club against the odious racist behaviour of a few irresponsible people".

The statement added that Lazio "reaffirms its intention to pursue in penal and civil courts those responsible for unacceptable behaviour".