London City Lionesses sack manager Chris Phillips

Chris Phillips' final match in charge of London City Lionesses was a 2-1 win at Coventry United on Sunday

Women's Championship side London City Lionesses have sacked manager Chris Phillips after just six league games.

The club formed in the summer after breaking away from Millwall Lionesses in May.

Under Phillips, who managed Millwall last term before the breakaway, London City won four of their first six games in the second tier.

Head of player development John Bayer will take interim charge for Sunday's League Cup game against London Bees.

Bayer is a former technical director at Arsenal Women and previously took caretaker charge of the Gunners in 2014.

London City Lionesses are fourth in the Championship, three points behind early-season leaders Aston Villa.

Sources have told BBC Sport that Phillips departs with the club's best wishes, but the club felt a change of direction was needed.

Former Arsenal backroom coach Phillips' departure comes two days after an away win over Coventry United.

He also oversaw league wins against Leicester City, Charlton Athletic and London Bees, while suffering a narrow loss to Villa and a 6-0 home defeat against Durham.

