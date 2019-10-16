Women's Champions League: Glasgow City must be 'at our best' in Brondby - Scott Booth

Leanne Crichton remains an injury doubt for Glasgow

Women's Champions League last 16: Brondby v Glasgow City Venue: Brondby Stadium, Brondbyvester Date: Wednesday 16 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST

Head coach Scott Booth says facing Brondby gives Glasgow City their best chance to reach the Champions League quarter-finals but will his side still need to be "at our best" on Wednesday.

The Danish champions, who host the last 16 tie's first leg, were the lowest-ranked seeded team in the draw.

"Brondby are a very good side, but we are a very good side when we are at our best," Booth told BBC Scotland.

"I feel that it is an even match and it should be a really competitive game."

Brondby have reached the semi-finals three times but lost at this stage last season to Norway's Kvinner.

Glasgow were swept aside 5-0 by Barcelona in their first leg a year ago - losing three more goals without reply in the return - and Booth is determined to keep the tie alive this time.

"They are used to being at this level of the competition, so for us it poses a real threat, but we do know that, if we're playing at our best, and if we keep it solid out there, we have the players also in our squad that can hurt them," he said as his squad left Glasgow Airport on Tuesday.

"We go out there and give them respect - but not so much that we are sitting on the back foot all the time and we have to make sure that we are a threat on the break out there."

Glasgow could have faced a rematch with Barcelona in the last 16 but avoided the Spanish title holders along with reigning European champions Lyon, two-time winners Wolsburg, plus Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain.

"There are four or five top sides in the Champions League that it would be pretty impossible to surmount, so that's why we are quite happy to have avoided one of those because they're incredibly good sides," Booth said.

"At this level, all the teams have a threat. They all score goals and have fantastic movement and can play in various formations. Brondby are a goalscoring team, they've got a solid backbone, they've got a bit of experience centrally in their team and they've got quite a lot of youth up top, pace, individual players that can hurt you and well-organised and disciplined."

Glasgow have reached the quarter-finals once, in 2015, and Booth recognises it would be a great achievement for his side to repeat that in the company of full-time professional clubs.

"We know there are clubs out there that financially we cannot match, but it's football and you have a chance no matter what level you are at," he added.

Meanwhile, Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton has travelled to Denmark but remains a doubt after picking up an injury in City's weekend win over Rangers.