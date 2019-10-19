Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side face seven key games in 23 days

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Rangers Venue: Tynecastle Date: Sunday 20 October Time: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Over the next 23 days, Rangers will play seven games across three competitions. How well they navigate that run of fixtures may dictate just how successful this season will be for them.

Steven Gerrard's side started this weekend top of the league, are well placed in continental competition, and are potentially 90 minutes away from a first final since their Scottish Cup showpiece loss to Hibernian in 2016.

Over the next three weeks, they face four Scottish Premiership fixtures, a Europa League double-header with Porto, and a League Cup semi-final against Hearts.

But what lessons do they need to learn from last season - when they finished nine points adrift of Celtic - as they attempt to claim their first major silverware since 2011?

Show resolve on the road

Last season, Rangers picked up an average of 2.42 points per home game in the Premiership. But on their travels, that dropped to 1.68. Across the course of the campaign, that equates to 25 points.

So far this term, their away form has been flawless, with three wins from three against Kilmarnock, St Mirren and St Johnstone. However, potentially tougher tests await, with three tricky-looking trips between now and the next international break.

On Sunday, they face a Hearts side in desperate need of a win, before journeying to take on Ross County and Livingston, who have lost just two of their combined eight home games so far, with the latter beating Celtic at the Tony Macaroni Arena a couple of weeks ago.

Avoiding spilling points needlessly

Trips to Livingston or Ross County may not seem particularly daunting for a club such as Rangers, but those were the kind of fixtures that tripped up Gerrard's side last season and ultimately cost them.

Sure, they dropped six points against Celtic, but they also spilled nine against sides who finished in the bottom six, including two to relegated Dundee. That might not seem a lot, but it comprised 25% of the points they dropped points in the whole campaign.

So while the more intense encounters with the like of Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian may dominate the headlines, Gerrard will be fully aware that points given up to teams lower down the table can often mean the difference between a genuine title challenge and another doomed campaign.

Avoid European hangovers

Another tricky element to the forthcoming fixture list is the European games that Rangers will have to work around while maintaining their domestic form.

Gerrard's side have back-to-back ties against a Porto side who reached the Champions League quarter-finals six months ago wedged between those four league matches and the cup semi, and the manager will be determined that his side will not suffer as a consequence.

Last season, Rangers dropped seven points in games directly after European encounters and also lost the League Cup semi-final to Aberdeen, putting a dent in their hopes of a first major trophy since 2011.

Gerrard will have to manage his resources accordingly but, if he can do that between now and November 10, Rangers could find themselves top of the Premiership, in a cup final, and eyeing European football after Christmas.