Porto v Rangers: How much do you know about Ibrox club's links with Portugal?

Porto v Rangers, 2005
Europa League: Porto v Rangers
Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto Date: Thursday, 24 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rangers make the trip to Portugal to take on Porto in Thursday's a crucial Europa League group tie. Get yourself in the mood by testing your knowledge on the Ibrox club's previous encounters and connections with Portuguese football.

