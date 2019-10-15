Robert Snodgrass: West Ham midfielder retires from Scotland duty at 32

Robert Snodgrass made his last Scotland appearance in the 4-0 Euro qualifying defeat by Russia

Scotland's Robert Snodgrass says he has retired from international football to "let the younger players take my place and hopefully push the squad forward".

The 32-year-old West Ham midfielder won the last of his 28 caps in the 4-0 Euro qualifying defeat in Russia last week.

Snodgrass, who has seven goals for his country, made his Scotland debut against Northern Ireland in 2011.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream," Snodgrass wrote on Instagram.

Snodgrass played the full 90 minutes of the mauling in Moscow which ended Scotland's hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020.

He then withdrew from the squad before Sunday's 6-0 win over San Marino with a minor calf injury.

"It's been such a special feeling pulling on that Scotland jersey since I was 16 years old," he added.

"There's been many highs which I'll always remember with fondness, including my debut against Northern Ireland, winning two international player of the year awards and my hat-trick in Malta.

"It's now the right time for me to step aside. I want to especially thank the Tartan Army for the special support you've showed me over the years.

"I will now watch as a fan and I hope to see us play at a major tournament again soon - fingers crossed the boys do it come March."

Snodgrass represented the national team at under-19, under-20 and under-21 level and was part of the sides that reached the final of the Under-19 2006 European Championships in Poland and the 2007 Under-20 World Cup in Canada.

He was first called up to the senior side for a friendly against Japan in October 2009, but was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.

He then made his full debut on 9 February 2011 as a substitute in the 3-0 Nations Cup win over Northern Ireland in Dublin.