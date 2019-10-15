Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Aaron Hickey, Celtic, Scotland, Steve Clarke, Steven Caulker, Andy Robertson

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers' new sporting director Ross Wilson will recommend manager Steven Gerrard makes a £2m move for 17-year-old Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey. (Sun)

Celtic will find out on Tuesday if Uefa are to close Lazio's Stadio Olimpico for next month's Europa League tie against the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Nick Hammond, who has been working with Celtic on a temporary basis since June, is set to be named as the club's full-time head of recruitment. (Sun)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has confirmed his interest in handing a call-up to former England defender Steven Caulker. (Evening Times)

Steve Clarke admits he feared a nightmare start as Scotland boss before he took the job. (Daily Express, print edition)

Captain Andy Robertson hopes Scotland will "kick on" from the 6-0 win over San Marino and build momentum for their Euro 2020 play-off. (Scotsman, print edition)