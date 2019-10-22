Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crewe
|14
|9
|2
|3
|26
|17
|9
|29
|2
|Bradford
|14
|8
|3
|3
|21
|13
|8
|27
|3
|Newport
|13
|7
|5
|1
|14
|7
|7
|26
|4
|Exeter
|14
|7
|5
|2
|18
|15
|3
|26
|5
|Cheltenham
|13
|7
|4
|2
|23
|12
|11
|25
|6
|Forest Green
|14
|7
|4
|3
|16
|9
|7
|25
|7
|Swindon
|14
|6
|3
|5
|21
|19
|2
|21
|8
|Plymouth
|14
|5
|5
|4
|20
|16
|4
|20
|9
|Macclesfield
|14
|5
|5
|4
|16
|15
|1
|20
|10
|Cambridge
|14
|5
|4
|5
|20
|14
|6
|19
|11
|Colchester
|14
|5
|4
|5
|16
|13
|3
|19
|12
|Leyton Orient
|14
|5
|4
|5
|23
|22
|1
|19
|13
|Crawley
|14
|5
|4
|5
|22
|22
|0
|19
|14
|Grimsby
|14
|5
|3
|6
|20
|20
|0
|18
|15
|Northampton
|14
|5
|3
|6
|16
|16
|0
|18
|16
|Port Vale
|14
|4
|6
|4
|19
|21
|-2
|18
|17
|Mansfield
|14
|4
|5
|5
|21
|19
|2
|17
|18
|Salford
|14
|4
|5
|5
|16
|22
|-6
|17
|19
|Walsall
|14
|4
|3
|7
|10
|19
|-9
|15
|20
|Carlisle
|14
|4
|2
|8
|15
|25
|-10
|14
|21
|Oldham
|14
|2
|5
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|11
|22
|Scunthorpe
|14
|2
|4
|8
|17
|23
|-6
|10
|23
|Morecambe
|14
|2
|4
|8
|14
|26
|-12
|10
|24
|Stevenage
|14
|1
|6
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|9