League One
Rochdale19:45MK Dons
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Milton Keynes Dons

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich128312171427
2Wycombe137512213926
3Peterborough1373330161424
4Fleetwood127232415923
5Oxford Utd1464429181122
6Coventry135621615121
7Bristol Rovers136341514121
8Blackpool135531715220
9Doncaster125431513219
10Sunderland125431615119
11Rotherham125341912718
12Lincoln City145271719-217
13Shrewsbury124531013-317
14Rochdale134451722-516
15Burton114341513215
16Gillingham133551816214
17Accrington133551721-414
18Portsmouth113441212013
19Tranmere133461722-513
20MK Dons134181219-713
21Wimbledon143381924-512
22Southend1312101433-195
23Bolton11047328-25-8
