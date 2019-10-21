Millwall v Cardiff City

Adam Barrett won his first game in temporary charge of Millwall, but saw his side concede three goals in the final 10 minutes to lose 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday

Millwall caretaker manager Adam Barrett takes charge of what could be his final match as the Lions host Cardiff, with Gary Rowett tipped to take over.

Ryan Leonard is a doubt after missing the loss at Brentford with injury.

Cardiff could recall Lee Tomlin after the midfielder impressed when he came on as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Sol Bamba moved a step closer to his return from injury in an Under-23 game on Monday, but is unlikely to start.

Match facts