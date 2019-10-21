Millwall v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall caretaker manager Adam Barrett takes charge of what could be his final match as the Lions host Cardiff, with Gary Rowett tipped to take over.
Ryan Leonard is a doubt after missing the loss at Brentford with injury.
Cardiff could recall Lee Tomlin after the midfielder impressed when he came on as a substitute in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Sol Bamba moved a step closer to his return from injury in an Under-23 game on Monday, but is unlikely to start.
Match facts
- There have been just six goals scored in the last eight league meetings between Millwall and Cardiff since a 3-3 draw in March 2011.
- Cardiff have won just one of their last nine away league visits to Millwall (W1 D6 L2), a 2-0 win in September 2012.
- Millwall have won just one of their last nine league games (D4 L4), although this was their last home match in the Championship (2-1 v Leeds United).
- Cardiff City have lost eight of their last nine games played on Tuesday in all competitions.
- Millwall striker Matt Smith has been involved in four goals in four league starts against Cardiff City (3 goals, 1 assist).
- Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has won just two of his last 20 away league games in London (W2 D6 L12), with one of those away at Millwall with Leeds in March 2012.