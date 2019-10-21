Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City are without Croatia midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Leeds.
Fellow midfielder Gary Gardner is a doubt after picking up a lower leg injury at Elland Road.
Blackburn Rovers must decide whether to start German forward Lewis Holtby for the second time in four days.
The ex-Tottenham player made one goal and scored one in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.
Defender Joe Grayson is unavailable with a hamstring tear and Sam Hart (patella) is also sidelined, while Dominic Samuel faces a fitness test on his groin strain and Greg Cunningham is likely to be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
Blues start the night 12th in the table, a point ahead of 14th-placed Rovers.
Match facts
- Five of the last seven league meetings between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers have ended up as draws.
- Blackburn have won just one of their last 11 league visits to Birmingham, a 4-2 victory in April 2014.
- Since losing consecutive home league games in March, Birmingham have lost just one (and drawn four) of their last nine Championship games at St Andrew's.
- Blackburn striker Danny Graham has scored a goal in five of his six league matches against Birmingham.
- Birmingham's former Burnley striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who was signed by Rovers boss Tony Mowbray for Middlesbrough in 2012, has been involved in six goals in seven league starts against Blackburn (4 strikes, 2 assists).
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has never won a league match at St Andrew's in four attempts. Pep Clotet will be the fourth different manager he has faced, following Steve Bruce, Chris Hughton, Lee Clark and Garry Monk.