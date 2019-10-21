Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Lukas Jutkiewicz, who joined Blues from Blackburn's neighbours Burnley in 2016, was signed by Rovers boss Tony Mowbray for Middlesbrough in 2012

Birmingham City are without Croatia midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who picked up his fifth booking of the season in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Leeds.

Fellow midfielder Gary Gardner is a doubt after picking up a lower leg injury at Elland Road.

Blackburn Rovers must decide whether to start German forward Lewis Holtby for the second time in four days.

The ex-Tottenham player made one goal and scored one in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield Town.

Defender Joe Grayson is unavailable with a hamstring tear and Sam Hart (patella) is also sidelined, while Dominic Samuel faces a fitness test on his groin strain and Greg Cunningham is likely to be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Blues start the night 12th in the table, a point ahead of 14th-placed Rovers.

Match facts