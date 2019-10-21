Swansea City v Brentford
- From the section Championship
Swansea will give a fitness check to Joe Rodon after the defender aggravated an ankle injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Barnsley.
Ben Wilmot and Ben Cabango are potential replacements, while Swans winger Aldo Kalulu (ankle) is definitely out.
Brentford striker Nikos Karelis (knee) will not play after being stretchered off on his debut against Millwall.
Winger Sergi Canos is another absentee for the Bees, along with Luka Racic and Mads Bech Sorensen.
Match facts
- Swansea City have won their last five league matches against Brentford, a run stretching back to March 2006.
- Brentford have won just one of their last 18 away league games against Swansea (W1 D5 L12), a 2-0 win in February 1995.
- Swansea are winless in three home league matches (W0 D1 L2), last enduring a longer run in May 2018 under Carlos Carvalhal (four games).
- Brentford have managed just five wins in their last 31 away Championship games (W5 D10 L16), losing four of their last five (W1 D0 L4).
- Swansea have lost just three of their last 35 home league games played on Tuesday (W17 D15 L3), winning their last two, including a 3-0 win over Brentford.
- Under Thomas Frank, Brentford have played three away league matches on Tuesday and lost all three, conceding seven goals and scoring none.