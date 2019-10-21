Championship
Swansea19:45Brentford
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Brentford

Rodon has been ever-present in the Championship for Swansea this season
Swansea defender Joe Rodon is struggling with an ankle injury
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Swansea will give a fitness check to Joe Rodon after the defender aggravated an ankle injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Ben Wilmot and Ben Cabango are potential replacements, while Swans winger Aldo Kalulu (ankle) is definitely out.

Brentford striker Nikos Karelis (knee) will not play after being stretchered off on his debut against Millwall.

Winger Sergi Canos is another absentee for the Bees, along with Luka Racic and Mads Bech Sorensen.

Match facts

  • Swansea City have won their last five league matches against Brentford, a run stretching back to March 2006.
  • Brentford have won just one of their last 18 away league games against Swansea (W1 D5 L12), a 2-0 win in February 1995.
  • Swansea are winless in three home league matches (W0 D1 L2), last enduring a longer run in May 2018 under Carlos Carvalhal (four games).
  • Brentford have managed just five wins in their last 31 away Championship games (W5 D10 L16), losing four of their last five (W1 D0 L4).
  • Swansea have lost just three of their last 35 home league games played on Tuesday (W17 D15 L3), winning their last two, including a 3-0 win over Brentford.
  • Under Thomas Frank, Brentford have played three away league matches on Tuesday and lost all three, conceding seven goals and scoring none.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
