Swansea City v Brentford

Swansea defender Joe Rodon is struggling with an ankle injury

Swansea will give a fitness check to Joe Rodon after the defender aggravated an ankle injury during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Barnsley.

Ben Wilmot and Ben Cabango are potential replacements, while Swans winger Aldo Kalulu (ankle) is definitely out.

Brentford striker Nikos Karelis (knee) will not play after being stretchered off on his debut against Millwall.

Winger Sergi Canos is another absentee for the Bees, along with Luka Racic and Mads Bech Sorensen.

Match facts