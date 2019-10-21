Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City

Stoke City have won their past two Championship games, having failed to win any of their first 10 fixtures in the league this season

Sheffield Wednesday hope goalkeeper Keiren Westwood might be fit to face Stoke City at Hillsborough on Tuesday.

Cameron Dawson deputised in Friday's 1-1 draw at Cardiff after Westwood hurt an ankle during the warm-up.

The home side will start Tuesday's game one point outside the top six, while two successive wins have lifted Stoke off the bottom of the Championship.

James McClean could return to their starting XI, having been on the bench against Fulham following a back injury.

Potters defender Bruno Martins Indi played 90 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 home victory despite struggling with illness, and Tyrese Campbell hopes to keep his place up front after scoring his first league goal for the club.

