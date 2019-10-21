Queens Park Rangers v Reading

Andy Rinomhota was Reading's player of the year last season

QPR boss Mark Warburton could name an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row after his side's 3-2 win at Hull.

Jordan Hugill, Marc Pugh and Luke Amos could all be in the frame to start if Warburton opts to make changes.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota should return to the Reading side after sitting out their win over Preston due to illness.

The Royals will give a fitness test to veteran Charlie Adam (hamstring), while forward Yakou Meite is also a doubt after going off in their 1-0 victory.

Match facts