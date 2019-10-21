Championship
QPR19:45Reading
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Reading

Rinomhota has only scored once so far in his Reading career, against Norwich last season
Andy Rinomhota was Reading's player of the year last season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

QPR boss Mark Warburton could name an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row after his side's 3-2 win at Hull.

Jordan Hugill, Marc Pugh and Luke Amos could all be in the frame to start if Warburton opts to make changes.

Midfielder Andy Rinomhota should return to the Reading side after sitting out their win over Preston due to illness.

The Royals will give a fitness test to veteran Charlie Adam (hamstring), while forward Yakou Meite is also a doubt after going off in their 1-0 victory.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost one of their last eight league games against Reading (W4 D3 L1), losing 1-0 in March 2018 under Ian Holloway.
  • Reading have won just once in their last nine away league matches against QPR (W1 D5 L3), winning 3-1 in February 2014.
  • QPR have won three of their last four home league matches (W3 D0 L1), having won just two of their previous 13 (W2 D3 L8).
  • Reading are winless in 13 league games played on Tuesday (W0 D3 L10) since winning 3-1 against Burton Albion in January 2018 under Jaap Stam.
  • QPR striker Nahki Wells has scored four Championship goals against Reading - he's only scored more against Blackburn and Millwall (five goals).
  • Reading have won none of their last 12 away league games (inc. play-offs) in London, drawing six and losing six since winning 4-3 at Charlton in February 2016.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
View full Championship table

