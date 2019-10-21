Queens Park Rangers v Reading
QPR boss Mark Warburton could name an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row after his side's 3-2 win at Hull.
Jordan Hugill, Marc Pugh and Luke Amos could all be in the frame to start if Warburton opts to make changes.
Midfielder Andy Rinomhota should return to the Reading side after sitting out their win over Preston due to illness.
The Royals will give a fitness test to veteran Charlie Adam (hamstring), while forward Yakou Meite is also a doubt after going off in their 1-0 victory.
Match facts
- QPR have lost one of their last eight league games against Reading (W4 D3 L1), losing 1-0 in March 2018 under Ian Holloway.
- Reading have won just once in their last nine away league matches against QPR (W1 D5 L3), winning 3-1 in February 2014.
- QPR have won three of their last four home league matches (W3 D0 L1), having won just two of their previous 13 (W2 D3 L8).
- Reading are winless in 13 league games played on Tuesday (W0 D3 L10) since winning 3-1 against Burton Albion in January 2018 under Jaap Stam.
- QPR striker Nahki Wells has scored four Championship goals against Reading - he's only scored more against Blackburn and Millwall (five goals).
- Reading have won none of their last 12 away league games (inc. play-offs) in London, drawing six and losing six since winning 4-3 at Charlton in February 2016.