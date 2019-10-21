West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion hope to have winger Matt Phillips back for the Championship's top v bottom clash against Barnsley at The Hawthorns.
In addition to striker Kenneth Zohore (calf) and defender Kieran Gibbs (toe), Phillips missed Saturday's 1-0 win at Middlesbrough with a shin injury.
Barnsley will assess defenders Bambo Diaby and Dimitri Cavare.
Diaby made his first appearance in almost two months in Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Swansea City.
Midfielder Kenny Dougall will hope to keep his place after making his first start in over seven months at the weekend, having recovered from a broken leg.
Despite holding high-flying Swansea, Barnsley went bottom thanks to Stoke City's home win over Fulham - and they are on a 13-game run without a victory, having not won since the opening day of the season, also against Fulham.
Caretaker boss Adam Murray says his side "enjoy ruining parties" and they can be encouraged that fellow strugglers Middlesbrough were only denied victory against Albion on Saturday thanks to a man of the match display from visiting goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic told BBC WM:
"It is pressure up there, of course, But it is a positive pressure. The more you win, the closer you will be to the top of the table.
"That adds to the pressure. But that is what we save trained, from the end of June for. That's why, to try to win games.
"This is a totally different pressure to fighting for your lives. This is enjoyable. Definitely."
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between West Brom and Barnsley since May 2010, when the two sides shared a 1-1 draw.
- Barnsley have lost four of their last five away league trips to The Hawthorns, since a 2-0 win in January 2000 under Dave Bassett.
- Albion have not lost in last 12 home Championship matches - and have won three in a row, scoring 11 goals.
- Barnsley are winless in six away league matches, in which they have scored just twice.
- Baggies striker Charlie Austin has scored six goals in six league matches against Barnsley, although his last appearance against them was back in May 2014 for QPR.
- Barnsley have scored just one goal in their five Championship away games this season, their fewest on the road at this stage of a league season since 2008-09.