Championship
Preston19:45Leeds
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Leeds United

Patrick Bamford applauds Leeds fans
Patrick Bamford was replaced by Eddie Nketiah at half-time on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Preston have no new injury worries but manager Alex Neil could make changes after their weekend defeat by Reading.

Captain Tom Clarke remains sidelined with a knee injury, with Louis Moult (also knee) out long term.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed he will start with the same side that beat Birmingham on Saturday, with Pablo Hernandez nursing a hamstring injury.

That means Patrick Bamford will keep his place in attack despite failing to score in his past seven appearances.

Match facts

  • Preston have won just one of their past nine league matches against Leeds United (D2 L6), a 3-1 victory in April 2018.
  • Leeds are looking to record consecutive away league wins against Preston for the first time, with this their 27th visit there.
  • Preston are looking to remain unbeaten in their opening seven home league games of a Championship season for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign.
  • Leeds have not lost three consecutive away league matches since losing their final four of the 2017-18 season under Paul Heckingbottom.
  • Preston have only lost three of their past 27 home league games played on Tuesday (W13 D11), though their most recent such game was a 2-0 defeat to Leeds.
  • Leeds United have won seven of their past 10 games played on Tuesday in all competitions (D1 L2), including a 2-0 away win at Preston in April 2019.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412213925
2Leeds12723167923
3Swansea126421710722
4Nottm Forest126421610622
5QPR127142121022
6Preston1263323131021
7Charlton126331812621
8Sheff Wed126241710720
9Bristol City125521816220
10Fulham125432012819
11Cardiff124531717017
12Birmingham125161115-416
13Brentford124351211115
14Blackburn124351517-215
15Derby123631518-315
16Luton124261820-214
17Millwall123541217-514
18Wigan124261016-614
19Hull123451619-313
20Reading123271217-511
21Middlesbrough122461117-610
22Huddersfield122371420-69
23Stoke122281322-98
24Barnsley12147923-147
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you