Preston North End v Leeds United
Preston have no new injury worries but manager Alex Neil could make changes after their weekend defeat by Reading.
Captain Tom Clarke remains sidelined with a knee injury, with Louis Moult (also knee) out long term.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa confirmed he will start with the same side that beat Birmingham on Saturday, with Pablo Hernandez nursing a hamstring injury.
That means Patrick Bamford will keep his place in attack despite failing to score in his past seven appearances.
Match facts
- Preston have won just one of their past nine league matches against Leeds United (D2 L6), a 3-1 victory in April 2018.
- Leeds are looking to record consecutive away league wins against Preston for the first time, with this their 27th visit there.
- Preston are looking to remain unbeaten in their opening seven home league games of a Championship season for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign.
- Leeds have not lost three consecutive away league matches since losing their final four of the 2017-18 season under Paul Heckingbottom.
- Preston have only lost three of their past 27 home league games played on Tuesday (W13 D11), though their most recent such game was a 2-0 defeat to Leeds.
- Leeds United have won seven of their past 10 games played on Tuesday in all competitions (D1 L2), including a 2-0 away win at Preston in April 2019.