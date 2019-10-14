Substitution, Ukraine. Igor Plastun replaces Vitalii Mykolenko because of an injury.
Ukraine v Portugal
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 21Karavaev
- 4Krivtsov
- 22Matvyenko
- 16MykolenkoSubstituted forPlastunat 90+4'minutes
- 8Malinovskiy
- 6StepanenkoBooked at 72mins
- 17ZinchenkoBooked at 90mins
- 7YarmolenkoBooked at 47mins
- 11MarlosSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 63'minutes
- 9YaremchukSubstituted forKovalenkoat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Pankiv
- 2Sobol
- 3Plastun
- 5Sydorchuk
- 10Konoplyanka
- 13Shakhov
- 14Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 18Júnior Moraes
- 19Bolbat
- 20Kovalenko
- 23Lunin
Portugal
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3PepeBooked at 26mins
- 4Rúben DiasBooked at 63mins
- 5Guerreiro
- 13Danilo
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 56'minutes
- 10João MárioSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 68'minutes
- 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 6José Fonte
- 9André Silva
- 11Tué Na Bangna
- 12Malheiro de Sá
- 14Ricardo Pereira
- 15André Gomes
- 16Bruno Fernandes
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 22Beto
- 23Sequeira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.
Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bruma.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruma.
Offside, Ukraine. Viktor Kovalenko tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Bruma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).
Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Kovalenko replaces Roman Yaremchuk.
Goal!
Goal! Ukraine 2, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) for hand ball.
Penalty conceded by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Bruma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bruma replaces João Mário.
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).
Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Rúben Dias (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Marlos Bonfim.
Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).
Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes replaces João Moutinho.
Offside, Portugal. João Mário tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.
Foul by Pepe (Portugal).
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.