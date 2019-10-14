European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Ukraine2Portugal1

Ukraine v Portugal

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 21Karavaev
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 16MykolenkoSubstituted forPlastunat 90+4'minutes
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 72mins
  • 17ZinchenkoBooked at 90mins
  • 7YarmolenkoBooked at 47mins
  • 11MarlosSubstituted forKonoplyankaat 63'minutes
  • 9YaremchukSubstituted forKovalenkoat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Pankiv
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Plastun
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 13Shakhov
  • 14Buyalskiy
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 18Júnior Moraes
  • 19Bolbat
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 23Lunin

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3PepeBooked at 26mins
  • 4Rúben DiasBooked at 63mins
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 13Danilo
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 8João MoutinhoSubstituted forBruno Fernandesat 56'minutes
  • 10João MárioSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 68'minutes
  • 17Gonçalo GuedesSubstituted forSequeiraat 45'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 6José Fonte
  • 9André Silva
  • 11Tué Na Bangna
  • 12Malheiro de Sá
  • 14Ricardo Pereira
  • 15André Gomes
  • 16Bruno Fernandes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 22Beto
  • 23Sequeira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away24
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Igor Plastun replaces Vitalii Mykolenko because of an injury.

Booking

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.

Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bruma.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruma.

Offside, Ukraine. Viktor Kovalenko tries a through ball, but Andriy Yarmolenko is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Bruma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).

Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).

Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Danilo Pereira (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine).

Attempt missed. Pepe (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Kovalenko replaces Roman Yaremchuk.

Goal!

Goal! Ukraine 2, Portugal 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Bruma (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Bruma replaces João Mário.

Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (Portugal).

Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Rúben Dias (Portugal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Portugal).

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka replaces Marlos Bonfim.

Foul by Nélson Semedo (Portugal).

Vitalii Mykolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Bruno Fernandes replaces João Moutinho.

Offside, Portugal. João Mário tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.

Foul by Pepe (Portugal).

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

