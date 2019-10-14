Second Half ends, Lithuania 1, Serbia 2.
Lithuania v Serbia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Lithuania
- 12Cerniauskas
- 23Baravykas
- 2Klimavicius
- 4Girdvainis
- 13Mikoliunas
- 20Simkus
- 14Lasickas
- 21Vorobjovas
- 10GolubickasSubstituted forKazlauskasat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18VerbickasSubstituted forZulpaat 56'minutes
- 9MatuleviciusSubstituted forLaukzemisat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Bartkus
- 5Jankauskas
- 6Kazlauskas
- 7Zulpa
- 8Vaitkunas
- 15Matulevicius
- 16Adamonis
- 17Kasparavicius
- 22Laukzemis
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 15Miletic
- 18Milenkovic
- 11Kolarov
- 3Mladenovic
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forLukicat 72'minutes
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Radonjic
- 22LjajicBooked at 80minsSubstituted forGudeljat 85'minutes
- 17KosticSubstituted forGacinovicat 45'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Gobeljic
- 5Rodic
- 8Gudelj
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Gacinovic
- 16Lukic
- 19Milunovic
- 20Pavkov
- 21Pavlovic
- 23Rockov
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donatas Kazlauskas with a cross.
Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia).
Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania).
Offside, Serbia. Marko Dmitrovic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Booking
Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).
Offside, Serbia. Sasa Lukic tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross.
Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).
Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Adem Ljajic.
Attempt missed. Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia).
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Adem Ljajic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Adem Ljajic (Serbia).
Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Lithuania 1, Serbia 2. Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.
Attempt missed. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.
Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).
Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).
Foul by Nemanja Miletic (Serbia).
Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lithuania. Donatas Kazlauskas replaces Paulius Golubickas.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Sasa Lukic replaces Luka Milivojevic.
Attempt saved. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.
Attempt blocked. Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Linas Klimavicius (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.
Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Filip Mladenovic.
Hand ball by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).
Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).