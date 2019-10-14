European Championship Qualifying - Group B
Lithuania1Serbia2

Lithuania v Serbia

Line-ups

Lithuania

  • 12Cerniauskas
  • 23Baravykas
  • 2Klimavicius
  • 4Girdvainis
  • 13Mikoliunas
  • 20Simkus
  • 14Lasickas
  • 21Vorobjovas
  • 10GolubickasSubstituted forKazlauskasat 73'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18VerbickasSubstituted forZulpaat 56'minutes
  • 9MatuleviciusSubstituted forLaukzemisat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bartkus
  • 5Jankauskas
  • 6Kazlauskas
  • 7Zulpa
  • 8Vaitkunas
  • 15Matulevicius
  • 16Adamonis
  • 17Kasparavicius
  • 22Laukzemis

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 15Miletic
  • 18Milenkovic
  • 11Kolarov
  • 3Mladenovic
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forLukicat 72'minutes
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 22LjajicBooked at 80minsSubstituted forGudeljat 85'minutes
  • 17KosticSubstituted forGacinovicat 45'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Gobeljic
  • 5Rodic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 16Lukic
  • 19Milunovic
  • 20Pavkov
  • 21Pavlovic
  • 23Rockov
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamLithuaniaAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home16
Away19

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Lithuania 1, Serbia 2.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Edvinas Girdvainis (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donatas Kazlauskas with a cross.

Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia).

Modestas Vorobjovas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania).

Offside, Serbia. Marko Dmitrovic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Booking

Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).

Offside, Serbia. Sasa Lukic tries a through ball, but Nemanja Radonjic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross.

Foul by Sasa Lukic (Serbia).

Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Gudelj replaces Adem Ljajic.

Attempt missed. Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia).

Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Adem Ljajic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Adem Ljajic (Serbia).

Domantas Simkus (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Lithuania 1, Serbia 2. Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.

Attempt missed. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas.

Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania).

Nemanja Miletic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).

Foul by Nemanja Miletic (Serbia).

Donatas Kazlauskas (Lithuania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lithuania. Donatas Kazlauskas replaces Paulius Golubickas.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Sasa Lukic replaces Luka Milivojevic.

Attempt saved. Arturas Zulpa (Lithuania) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Nemanja Radonjic.

Attempt blocked. Justas Lasickas (Lithuania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Linas Klimavicius (Lithuania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Modestas Vorobjovas with a cross.

Corner, Lithuania. Conceded by Filip Mladenovic.

Hand ball by Karolis Laukzemis (Lithuania).

Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

