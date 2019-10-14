European Championship Qualifying - Group A
Kosovo2Montenegro0

Kosovo v Montenegro

Line-ups

Kosovo

  • 12Muric
  • 15VojvodaBooked at 85minsSubstituted forZhegrovaat 89'minutes
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 17KololliBooked at 90mins
  • 5ShalaSubstituted forRashkajat 82'minutes
  • 14Berisha
  • 2Hadergjonaj
  • 9CelinaSubstituted forHasaniat 90+3'minutes
  • 7Rashica
  • 18MuriqiBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 4Voca
  • 6Rashkaj
  • 8Hasani
  • 10Muslija
  • 11Rashani
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Paqarada
  • 20Dresevic
  • 21Nuhiu
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 23Berisha

Montenegro

  • 1PetkovicSubstituted forMijatovicat 15'minutes
  • 23Marusic
  • 5Lagator
  • 22Simic
  • 3Bulatovic
  • 21Boljevic
  • 4VukcevicBooked at 85mins
  • 19ScekicBooked at 16mins
  • 16JovovicBooked at 7minsSubstituted forJankovicat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Mugosa
  • 18KosovicSubstituted forBeqirajat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sekulic
  • 6Mirkovic
  • 7Kojasevic
  • 8Hocko
  • 10Jankovic
  • 11Beqiraj
  • 12Mijatovic
  • 13Dragojevic
  • 17Haksabanovic
  • 20Sofranac
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamKosovoAway TeamMontenegro
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home22
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away16

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Kosovo 2, Montenegro 0.

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Hasani replaces Bersant Celina.

Foul by Dusan Lagator (Montenegro).

Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.

Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.

Booking

Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).

Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a through ball.

Booking

Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).

Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anel Rashkaj (Kosovo).

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Edon Zhegrova replaces Mergim Vojvoda.

Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anel Rashkaj (Kosovo).

Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anel Rashkaj (Kosovo).

Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).

Darko Bulatovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Nikola Vukcevic.

Substitution

Substitution, Kosovo. Anel Rashkaj replaces Herolind Shala.

Attempt missed. Herolind Shala (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.

Attempt missed. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross.

Foul by Darko Bulatovic (Montenegro).

Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).

Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valon Berisha.

Substitution

Substitution, Montenegro. Marko Jankovic replaces Vladimir Jovovic.

Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).

Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.

Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Amir Rrahmani.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

