Second Half ends, Kosovo 2, Montenegro 0.
Kosovo v Montenegro
Line-ups
Kosovo
- 12Muric
- 15VojvodaBooked at 85minsSubstituted forZhegrovaat 89'minutes
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 17KololliBooked at 90mins
- 5ShalaSubstituted forRashkajat 82'minutes
- 14Berisha
- 2Hadergjonaj
- 9CelinaSubstituted forHasaniat 90+3'minutes
- 7Rashica
- 18MuriqiBooked at 7mins
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 4Voca
- 6Rashkaj
- 8Hasani
- 10Muslija
- 11Rashani
- 16Bekaj
- 19Paqarada
- 20Dresevic
- 21Nuhiu
- 22Zhegrova
- 23Berisha
Montenegro
- 1PetkovicSubstituted forMijatovicat 15'minutes
- 23Marusic
- 5Lagator
- 22Simic
- 3Bulatovic
- 21Boljevic
- 4VukcevicBooked at 85mins
- 19ScekicBooked at 16mins
- 16JovovicBooked at 7minsSubstituted forJankovicat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Mugosa
- 18KosovicSubstituted forBeqirajat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Sekulic
- 6Mirkovic
- 7Kojasevic
- 8Hocko
- 10Jankovic
- 11Beqiraj
- 12Mijatovic
- 13Dragojevic
- 17Haksabanovic
- 20Sofranac
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home23
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Florent Hasani replaces Bersant Celina.
Foul by Dusan Lagator (Montenegro).
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.
Corner, Montenegro. Conceded by Vedat Muriqi.
Booking
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo).
Attempt saved. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Milot Rashica with a through ball.
Booking
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Marko Jankovic (Montenegro).
Benjamin Kololli (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anel Rashkaj (Kosovo).
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Edon Zhegrova replaces Mergim Vojvoda.
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anel Rashkaj (Kosovo).
Stefan Mugosa (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Anel Rashkaj (Kosovo).
Foul by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo).
Darko Bulatovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Nikola Vukcevic (Montenegro) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Kosovo. Conceded by Nikola Vukcevic.
Substitution
Substitution, Kosovo. Anel Rashkaj replaces Herolind Shala.
Attempt missed. Herolind Shala (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.
Attempt missed. Mergim Vojvoda (Kosovo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bersant Celina with a cross.
Foul by Darko Bulatovic (Montenegro).
Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marko Jankovic (Montenegro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).
Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Substitution
Substitution, Montenegro. Marko Jankovic replaces Vladimir Jovovic.
Aleksandar Boljevic (Montenegro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).
Attempt blocked. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bersant Celina.
Attempt saved. Milot Rashica (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Amir Rrahmani.