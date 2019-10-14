European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Moldova0Albania4

Moldova v Albania

Line-ups

Moldova

  • 23Koselev
  • 22GraurBooked at 38mins
  • 14PrepelitaBooked at 81mins
  • 5Posmac
  • 4MudracBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRozgoniucat 31'minutes
  • 2ReabciukBooked at 62mins
  • 16SuvorovSubstituted forBoiciucat 60'minutes
  • 18Anton
  • 9CebotaruBooked at 58mins
  • 7Ionita
  • 20SidorencoSubstituted forSanduat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 3Efros
  • 6Rozgoniuc
  • 8Mihaliov
  • 10Dedov
  • 12Cebotari
  • 13Macritchii
  • 17Sandu
  • 19Boiciuc

Albania

  • 23Strakosha
  • 5Veseli
  • 18IsmajliSubstituted forKumbullaat 89'minutes
  • 17Dermaku
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 22Abrashi
  • 8GjasulaBooked at 82mins
  • 14Trashi
  • 7BareBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSelahiat 89'minutes
  • 10Manaj
  • 16CikalleshiBooked at 57minsSubstituted forRoshiat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Berisha
  • 2Ramadani
  • 3Lenjani
  • 4Sulejmanov
  • 9Memushaj
  • 11Selahi
  • 12Hoxha
  • 13Mihaj
  • 15Qose
  • 19Balaj
  • 20Kumbulla
  • 21Roshi
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home6
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Moldova 0, Albania 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Moldova 0, Albania 4.

Marash Kumbulla (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).

Attempt saved. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rey Manaj with a through ball.

Goal!

Goal! Moldova 0, Albania 4. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odise Roshi.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Lindon Selahi replaces Keidi Bare.

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Marash Kumbulla replaces Ardian Ismajli.

Attempt missed. Klaus Gjasula (Albania) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Albania. Conceded by Veaceslav Posmac.

Attempt blocked. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare.

Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugeniu Cebotaru.

Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova).

Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).

Gheorghe Anton (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Klaus Gjasula (Albania) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Anatol Prepelita (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anatol Prepelita (Moldova).

Offside, Albania. Berat Djimsiti tries a through ball, but Thomas Strakosha is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Moldova. Constantin Sandu replaces Eugeniu Sidorenco.

Lorenc Trashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).

Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anatol Prepelita (Moldova).

Substitution

Substitution, Albania. Odise Roshi replaces Sokol Cikalleshi.

Attempt missed. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amir Abrashi.

Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dinu Graur (Moldova).

Attempt missed. Anatol Prepelita (Moldova) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Eugeniu Cebotaru with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).

Alexandru Boiciuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Lorenc Trashi (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Klaus Gjasula.

Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artiom Rozgoniuc (Moldova).

Attempt missed. Alexandru Boiciuc (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dinu Graur with a cross.

Foul by Rey Manaj (Albania).

Gheorghe Anton (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Klaus Gjasula (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amir Abrashi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you