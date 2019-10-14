Match ends, Moldova 0, Albania 4.
Moldova v Albania
Line-ups
Moldova
- 23Koselev
- 22GraurBooked at 38mins
- 14PrepelitaBooked at 81mins
- 5Posmac
- 4MudracBooked at 29minsSubstituted forRozgoniucat 31'minutes
- 2ReabciukBooked at 62mins
- 16SuvorovSubstituted forBoiciucat 60'minutes
- 18Anton
- 9CebotaruBooked at 58mins
- 7Ionita
- 20SidorencoSubstituted forSanduat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Celeadnic
- 3Efros
- 6Rozgoniuc
- 8Mihaliov
- 10Dedov
- 12Cebotari
- 13Macritchii
- 17Sandu
- 19Boiciuc
Albania
- 23Strakosha
- 5Veseli
- 18IsmajliSubstituted forKumbullaat 89'minutes
- 17Dermaku
- 6Djimsiti
- 22Abrashi
- 8GjasulaBooked at 82mins
- 14Trashi
- 7BareBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSelahiat 89'minutes
- 10Manaj
- 16CikalleshiBooked at 57minsSubstituted forRoshiat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Berisha
- 2Ramadani
- 3Lenjani
- 4Sulejmanov
- 9Memushaj
- 11Selahi
- 12Hoxha
- 13Mihaj
- 15Qose
- 19Balaj
- 20Kumbulla
- 21Roshi
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Moldova 0, Albania 4.
Marash Kumbulla (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Moldova).
Attempt saved. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rey Manaj with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Albania 4. Rey Manaj (Albania) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Odise Roshi.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Lindon Selahi replaces Keidi Bare.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Marash Kumbulla replaces Ardian Ismajli.
Attempt missed. Klaus Gjasula (Albania) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Veaceslav Posmac.
Attempt blocked. Odise Roshi (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare.
Attempt saved. Artur Ionita (Moldova) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugeniu Cebotaru.
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Veaceslav Posmac (Moldova).
Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).
Gheorghe Anton (Moldova) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Klaus Gjasula (Albania) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Anatol Prepelita (Moldova) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anatol Prepelita (Moldova).
Offside, Albania. Berat Djimsiti tries a through ball, but Thomas Strakosha is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Moldova. Constantin Sandu replaces Eugeniu Sidorenco.
Lorenc Trashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Moldova).
Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anatol Prepelita (Moldova).
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Odise Roshi replaces Sokol Cikalleshi.
Attempt missed. Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Amir Abrashi.
Amir Abrashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dinu Graur (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Anatol Prepelita (Moldova) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Eugeniu Cebotaru with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Klaus Gjasula (Albania).
Alexandru Boiciuc (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lorenc Trashi (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Klaus Gjasula.
Keidi Bare (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artiom Rozgoniuc (Moldova).
Attempt missed. Alexandru Boiciuc (Moldova) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dinu Graur with a cross.
Foul by Rey Manaj (Albania).
Gheorghe Anton (Moldova) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Klaus Gjasula (Albania) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Amir Abrashi.