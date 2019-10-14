Second Half ends, Iceland 2, Andorra 0.
Iceland v Andorra
Line-ups
Iceland
- 1Halldórsson
- 4PálssonBooked at 80mins
- 6R SigurdssonSubstituted forIngasonat 68'minutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 17Sigurdsson
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 8BjarnasonSubstituted forHallfredssonat 70'minutes
- 21Traustason
- 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forBödvarssonat 64'minutes
- 9Sigthorsson
Substitutes
- 2Saevarsson
- 5Ingason
- 12Kristinsson
- 13Jónsson
- 14Árnason
- 15Hermannsson
- 16Thrandarson
- 18Fridjónsson
- 19Kjartansson
- 20Hallfredsson
- 22Bödvarsson
Andorra
- 1Gomes Moreira
- 15San Nicolás Schellens
- 6Lima SolàBooked at 65mins
- 20González-Adrio
- 17Cervós Moro
- 22Rodríguez Soria
- 4Rebés RuizBooked at 90mins
- 3Vales González
- 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forGarcía Renomat 80'minutes
- 14Aláez PeñaSubstituted forGómez Pérezat 87'minutes
- 8De Matos VieiraSubstituted forFernándezat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5García Miramontes
- 7Fernández
- 9Ferré
- 10Clemente Garces
- 11Moreno Marín
- 13Pires
- 19Gómez Pérez
- 21García Renom
- 23Rodrigues Gonçalves
- Referee:
- Tamás Bognár
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Foul by Emil Hallfredsson (Iceland).
Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marc Rebés (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Offside, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skúlason tries a through ball, but Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is caught offside.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ildefons Lima (Andorra).
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Moisés San Nicolás.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Ildefons Lima.
Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Víctor Rodríguez.
Attempt saved. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Sebastián Gómez replaces Jordi Aláez.
Attempt blocked. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.
Attempt missed. Ricard Fernández (Andorra) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt missed. Emil Hallfredsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Substitution
Substitution, Andorra. Marc García replaces Alexandre Martínez.
Booking
Victor Pálsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).
Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emil Hallfredsson.
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).
Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra).
Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland).
Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Marc Vales (Andorra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).
Foul by Sverrir Ingason (Iceland).
Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland. Emil Hallfredsson replaces Birkir Bjarnason.
Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).