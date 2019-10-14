European Championship Qualifying - Group H
Iceland2Andorra0

Iceland v Andorra

Line-ups

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 4PálssonBooked at 80mins
  • 6R SigurdssonSubstituted forIngasonat 68'minutes
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 23AF Skúlason
  • 17Sigurdsson
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 8BjarnasonSubstituted forHallfredssonat 70'minutes
  • 21Traustason
  • 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forBödvarssonat 64'minutes
  • 9Sigthorsson

Substitutes

  • 2Saevarsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Jónsson
  • 14Árnason
  • 15Hermannsson
  • 16Thrandarson
  • 18Fridjónsson
  • 19Kjartansson
  • 20Hallfredsson
  • 22Bödvarsson

Andorra

  • 1Gomes Moreira
  • 15San Nicolás Schellens
  • 6Lima SolàBooked at 65mins
  • 20González-Adrio
  • 17Cervós Moro
  • 22Rodríguez Soria
  • 4Rebés RuizBooked at 90mins
  • 3Vales González
  • 16Martínez PalauSubstituted forGarcía Renomat 80'minutes
  • 14Aláez PeñaSubstituted forGómez Pérezat 87'minutes
  • 8De Matos VieiraSubstituted forFernándezat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5García Miramontes
  • 7Fernández
  • 9Ferré
  • 10Clemente Garces
  • 11Moreno Marín
  • 13Pires
  • 19Gómez Pérez
  • 21García Renom
  • 23Rodrigues Gonçalves
Referee:
Tamás Bognár

Match Stats

Home TeamIcelandAway TeamAndorra
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home17
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Full Time

Second Half ends, Iceland 2, Andorra 0.

Foul by Emil Hallfredsson (Iceland).

Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marc Rebés (Andorra) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Offside, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skúlason tries a through ball, but Kolbeinn Sigthorsson is caught offside.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ildefons Lima (Andorra).

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Moisés San Nicolás.

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Ildefons Lima.

Corner, Iceland. Conceded by Víctor Rodríguez.

Attempt saved. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arnór Ingvi Traustason.

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Sebastián Gómez replaces Jordi Aláez.

Attempt blocked. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson.

Attempt missed. Ricard Fernández (Andorra) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Attempt missed. Emil Hallfredsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Substitution

Substitution, Andorra. Marc García replaces Alexandre Martínez.

Booking

Victor Pálsson (Iceland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Victor Pálsson (Iceland).

Alexandre Martínez (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Emil Hallfredsson.

Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Rebés (Andorra).

Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Alexandre Martínez (Andorra).

Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland).

Marc Vales (Andorra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Penalty saved! Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Marc Vales (Andorra) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Arnór Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marc Vales (Andorra).

Foul by Sverrir Ingason (Iceland).

Ricard Fernández (Andorra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Emil Hallfredsson replaces Birkir Bjarnason.

Foul by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson (Iceland).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

