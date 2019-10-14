European Championship Qualifying - Group H
France1Turkey1

France v Turkey

Line-ups

France

  • 16Mandanda
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 5Lenglet
  • 21HernándezBooked at 49mins
  • 12Tolisso
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forLemarat 76'minutes
  • 17Sissoko
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 81mins
  • 11ComanSubstituted forIkonéat 87'minutes
  • 10Ben YedderSubstituted forGiroudat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 6Ndombele
  • 8Lemar
  • 9Giroud
  • 13Kanté
  • 15Zouma
  • 18Digne
  • 19Sidibé
  • 20Ikoné
  • 22Pléa
  • 23Maignan

Turkey

  • 12Günok
  • 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forAyhanat 53'minutes
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 13Meras
  • 6YokusluSubstituted forCalhanogluat 45'minutes
  • 7TufanSubstituted forTosunat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 21KahveciBooked at 86mins
  • 18KaramanBooked at 86mins
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 5Belozoglu
  • 8Bayram
  • 9Tosun
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 11Yazici
  • 15Kabak
  • 16Ünal
  • 19Sangaré
  • 20Türüç
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Çakir
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home23
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Jonathan Ikoné (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Jonathan Ikoné replaces Kingsley Coman.

Booking

Kenan Karaman (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Irfan Can Kahveci (Turkey) is shown the yellow card.

Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Booking

Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Goal!

Goal! France 1, Turkey 1. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Cenk Tosun replaces Ozan Tufan.

Booking

Antoine Griezmann (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).

Irfan Can Kahveci (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Offside, Turkey. Mahmut Tekdemir tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Thomas Lemar replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Goal!

Goal! France 1, Turkey 0. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

Attempt saved. Raphael Varane (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.

Corner, France. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.

Corner, France. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.

Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).

Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, France. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Lucas Hernández is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.

Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a corner.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, France. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.

Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.

Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).

Umut Meras (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65012662015
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo63211210211
4Montenegro7034315-123
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal6321146811
3Serbia63121213-110
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania7016519-141

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Slovakia6312108210
4Wales62226608
5Azerbaijan6015514-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3North Macedonia83231011-111
4Slovenia8323138511
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey86111631319
2France86112151619
3Iceland85031210215
4Albania84041410412
5Andorra8107116-153
6Moldova8107222-203

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia87012742321
3Cyprus83141312110
4Scotland83051117-69
5Kazakhstan8215913-47
6San Marino8008043-430

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

