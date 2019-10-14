Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
France v Turkey
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
France
- 16Mandanda
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 5Lenglet
- 21HernándezBooked at 49mins
- 12Tolisso
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forLemarat 76'minutes
- 17Sissoko
- 7GriezmannBooked at 81mins
- 11ComanSubstituted forIkonéat 87'minutes
- 10Ben YedderSubstituted forGiroudat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Kimpembe
- 6Ndombele
- 8Lemar
- 9Giroud
- 13Kanté
- 15Zouma
- 18Digne
- 19Sidibé
- 20Ikoné
- 22Pléa
- 23Maignan
Turkey
- 12Günok
- 2Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forAyhanat 53'minutes
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 13Meras
- 6YokusluSubstituted forCalhanogluat 45'minutes
- 7TufanSubstituted forTosunat 81'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 14Tekdemir
- 21KahveciBooked at 86mins
- 18KaramanBooked at 86mins
- 17Yilmaz
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 5Belozoglu
- 8Bayram
- 9Tosun
- 10Calhanoglu
- 11Yazici
- 15Kabak
- 16Ünal
- 19Sangaré
- 20Türüç
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt saved. Jonathan Ikoné (France) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jonathan Ikoné replaces Kingsley Coman.
Booking
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Irfan Can Kahveci (Turkey) is shown the yellow card.
Lucas Hernández (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kenan Karaman (Turkey).
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Booking
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Benjamin Pavard (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Turkey 1. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Cenk Tosun replaces Ozan Tufan.
Booking
Antoine Griezmann (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (France).
Irfan Can Kahveci (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Thomas Lemar (France) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Offside, Turkey. Mahmut Tekdemir tries a through ball, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Thomas Lemar replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Turkey 0. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Attempt saved. Raphael Varane (France) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross.
Corner, France. Conceded by Merih Demiral.
Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Wissam Ben Yedder.
Corner, France. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Attempt missed. Raphael Varane (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Kaan Ayhan.
Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (France).
Kenan Karaman (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, France. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Lucas Hernández is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Corentin Tolisso (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (France) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann following a corner.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Ozan Tufan.
Attempt missed. Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (France).
Umut Meras (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.