Michel Vorm rejoins Tottenham to cover for injured Hugo Lloris

Michel Vorm joined Spurs from Swansea in 2014

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has rejoined Tottenham for the rest of the season following the injury to Hugo Lloris.

Dutchman Vorm, 35, left Spurs in the summer at the end of his contract but as a free agent has been able to re-sign outside the transfer window.

Captain Lloris dislocated his elbow at Brighton this month and is not expected to train until the new year, leaving Paulo Gazzaniga as first-choice keeper.

Vorm originally joined Spurs in 2014 and has made 47 appearances.

"For me, it's coming home," Vorm told the Spurs website. "During the week I got the phone call and I was open to coming back and helping out."

Spurs have endured a difficult run of recent results, eliminated from the Carabao Cup on penalties by Colchester, losing at Leicester and Brighton in the league and 7-2 at home to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

"We need to do it all together, we need everyone," said Vorm, who explained he had been maintaining his fitness at home in the Netherlands.

"It's easy to get in a negative situation but we need to stay positive."

Vorm will again wear the number 13 jersey for Spurs, who are at home to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.