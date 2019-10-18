Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 18 October

Cefn Druids v Caernarfon Town; 19:45 BST: Druids face Caernarfon in their third consecutive Friday night home game having not won in their last seven league games with leaves them a point above the bottom two. Caernarfon's eight game unbeaten run came to an end at Connah's Quay on Tuesday evening, but Sean Eardley's side remain fifth.

Carmarthen Town v Aberystwyth Town; 20:00 BST: Carmarthen remain the only team yet to win in the Cymru Premier this season and they are bottom of the table. Aberystwyth go into this weekend's games in eighth spot, having drawn their last two matches.

Saturday, 19 October

Airbus UK Broughton v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Airbus will be looking to bounce back after last Saturday's heavy 6-2 loss at New Saints, which ended a two match unbeaten run. Newtown halted two defeats with victory at Cefn Druids as Chris Hughes' look to close the gap on the top six.

Bala Town v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Cymru Premier leaders Barry will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record at Maes Tegid while Bala secured their third consecutive win with last Saturday's 2-1 home win over struggling Carmarthen Town.

Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Unbeaten Nomads secured their third successive league win with victory over Caernarfon Town in midweek to go second and a point behind Barry. Cardiff Met are also unbeaten and are sixth. although they have drawn four of their last six games.

Penybont v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Penybont put up a good fight in the reverse fixture at Park Hall in August, taking a shock lead before losing 2-1. Saints got their campaign back on track after two successive losses with a comprehensive 6-2 win over Airbus UK.

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South

Saturday, 19 October

Beaconsfield Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 BST