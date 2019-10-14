Czech Republic U21 0-0 Scotland U21: Scot Gemmill's side go top of their group

Scot Gemmill's side are unbeaten after four qualifying games

Scotland moved to the top of their 2021 European Under-21 Championship qualifying group after a hard-fought goalless draw away to Czech Republic.

It was the second 0-0 draw for Scot Gemmill's side within four days after a stalemate with Lithuania in Paisley.

But it takes Scotland one point clear at the top of Group 4 after their four games, although second-placed Greece have a game in hand.

Gemmill's side host the Greeks in their next match on 15 November.

The Czechs, who remain three points behind the Scots in third, had more possession than the visitors at Mestsky Stadium Miroslava Valenty in Uherske Hradiste.

However, although Ondrej Sasinka and Dominik Janosek both had efforts repelled in the opening 20 minutes, they rarely troubled Robby McCrorie in the Scotland goal.

Scotland had the better chances and thought they had taken the lead midway through the second half after Fraser Hornby's powerful header from Daniel Harvie's cross was pushed athletically over the crossbar by Martin Jedlicka.

From the corner, left-back Harvie prodded the ball out of Jedlicka's grasp as the goalkeeper stooped to hold the ball on the ground after a goalmouth scramble, but the referee ruled it out for a foul.

Czech Republic Under-21: Jedlicka, Plechaty, Sadilek, Matousek, Holik, Vanicek, Chalus, Granecny, Hlozek, Janosek, Sasinka.

Substitutes: Havelka, Bucha, Lingr, Rusek, Kral, Klima, Smejkal, Soucek, Trmal.

Scotland Under-21: Robby McCrorie, Reading, Harvie, Porteous, Johnston, Campbell, Magennis, Gilmour, Hornby, Middleston, Ross McCrorie.

Substitutes: Doohan, Maguire, Smith, McIntyre, Scott, McLennan, Ferguson, Kelly, Henderson.