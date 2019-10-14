Man Utd: Anthony Martial to return to training before Liverpool match

Anthony Martial scored in Manchester United's opening Premier League game of the season against Chelsea, adding another the following week in the draw at Wolves

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will return to training this week, raising hopes he could be fit to face rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Martial has missed eight games with a hamstring injury after scoring twice in the opening three games of the season.

Providing the 23-year-old France international suffers no reaction, he will come into contention to face Jurgen Klopp's league leaders.

Liverpool go to Old Trafford having won their opening eight league games.

United are just two points above the relegation zone, have only won two league games this season and have not scored more than once in any game since the 4-0 win against Chelsea on 11 August.

Martial's absence has been a huge blow for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wanted him to fill the number nine role following the summer exits of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan.