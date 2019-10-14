Ben Davies: Wales a 'proper team' again, says Spurs defender

Gareth Bale (R) thanks Ben Davies for setting up his goal against Croatia

Ben Davies says Wales have proved they are a "proper team" again during the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender set up Gareth Bale's equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Croatia.

That followed a draw in Slovakia, those games ensuring Ryan Giggs' side can still qualify for the tournament.

"We looked really solid, we looked like a proper team out there (against Croatia). The boys performed. We've been hard to beat," said Davies.

"And that's where we want to get to.

"We have been brave in the past and played out from the back a lot.

"But sometimes you just need to slow it down, get organised and get back to what we are good at.

"I think the last two games have really shown that."

Wales remain fourth in Group E and they are relying on Slovakia to drop points if they are to qualify.

Davies and his team-mates can finish second and qualify for Euro 2020 if they win both of their remaining qualifiers - in Azerbaijan and at home to Hungary - and Croatia beat Slovakia in November.

"We know exactly what we've got to do, and that's win our games," said Davies.

"Nothing more than that really. But this week has been good for our confidence going into two massive games at the end of the group.

"I think it was important we didn't lose the Croatia game.

"It keeps the group competitive and keeps them on their toes against Slovakia.

"Azerbaijan are a better side than people give them credit for. It will be a tough place to go."