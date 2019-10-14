County Antrim Shield: Baxter weighing up options for quarter-final tie

Scot Whiteside and Jordan Owens in action during the first half of Ballymena's 1-1 draw with Crusaders on Saturday

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter is weighing up his selection options for Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield quarter-final against Ballymena United.

A number of Crues players are carrying injuries, while others are expected to be rested for the Showgrounds tie.

"We'll check on the injury situation but there will definitely be one or two changes at least," said Baxter.

"You want to go well in the cups but I hope lads who are maybe needing a game can go out and show what they can do."

Crusaders are the Shield holders, having beaten Linfield in last season's final at Seaview, and Baxter says they will be going all out to win the match regardless of the line-up that starts the game.

"It's a different competition and with there being so much emphasis on the league and how you do in the league these days you need to prepare around that and think about what's ahead of you in the future too," said the Crues boss.

"You have to mix it up a little bit but we'll be out there trying to win a football match, no doubt."

'Back-to-back games not ideal'

The game will be the second of three meetings between the sides at Warden Street during October, with Saturday's Premiership encounter ending in a 1-1 draw and the clubs being drawn together to contest the last-eight stage of the League Cup on 29 October.

"Back-to-back games against the same opposition are not great but there's nothing you can do about it," said Ballymena manager David Jeffrey.

"It's another opportunity to see ho we fare against quality, quality opposition.

"You have to give credit to Crusaders, how they have built their squad, and they are a club we are trying to emulate."

Linfield face Cliftonville in another stand-out fixture at Windsor Park, with Blues manager David Healy also stating his intention to ring the changes to his starting line-up.

"We will try and freshen up the squad. We'll give some of the lads who have been in and around but not playing enough some game time on Tuesday," said Healy.

Glentoran host Larne in the first of two matches between the sides this week, the clubs also clashing in Friday night's live televised league match at Inver Park.

Championship sides Ards and H&W Welders meet in the fourth Shield tie at Clandeboye.