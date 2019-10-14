John Dreyer: Oldham Athletic appoint assistant head coach

  • From the section Oldham
John Dreyer
John Dreyer has coached at Stevenage and Preston with Oldham boss Dino Maamria

Oldham Athletic have appointed John Dreyer as assistant head coach.

The 56-year-old previously worked alongside Latics boss Dino Maamria at Stevenage and Preston.

The Boundary Park side are 21st in League Two, having lost 6-1 at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

"John is person I have worked with over the years and trust. He is fully committed in helping me create a winning team the town can be proud of," Maamria told the Oldham website.

