Chris Taylor: Bradford City sign winger on a short-term deal

Chris Taylor's only goal for Blackpool came at Bradford in a 4-1 win for the Tangerines in March 2019

Bradford City have signed former Oldham winger Chris Taylor on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Blackpool at the end of last season.

Taylor, who has played under Bantams boss Gary Bowyer at Blackburn and the Tangerines, could make his debut against Crawley on Saturday.

"He gives us options, as he can play anywhere in midfield and just off the front," Bowyer told the club website.

