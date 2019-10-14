Stuart Dallas says N Ireland aim to take out Rotterdam frustration on Czechs

Northern Ireland led with 10 minutes of normal time left against the Dutch before conceding three late goals

International friendly: Czech Republic v Northern Ireland Venue: Generali Arena, Prague Date: Monday, 14 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave; plus text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Stuart Dallas says Northern Ireland aim to take out their frustration on the Czech Republic in Monday's friendly after Thursday's heartbreaking Euro 2020 qualifier defeat in Rotterdam.

Michael O'Neill's side led with 10 minutes left in the Netherlands before the home side hit three late goals.

"It's important we approach this game in the right manner and go out to win it," Dallas told BBC Sport NI.

"The players want to take frustration from Thursday night into the game."

However, Dallas is mindful that they will be facing a confident Czech outfit after their surprise 2-1 qualifier win over England on Friday evening.

Zdenek Ondrasek hit the Czech Republic's winner against England on Friday night

"We've matched the clips from the game against England. They were very good. You've got to be to beat a team like England.

"We know how hard it's going to be. If we're not on it, we'll get punished.

"We want to get back to winning ways tomorrow.

"Before the Germany game [in September], we were on a run of five wins and that brings confidence and we need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible."

With the Dutch and Germans both increasing their leads over the third-placed Northern Irish in Group C after wins in Belarus and Estonia, O'Neill's side will need to achieve the unlikely feats next month of a home win over the Netherlands and away success in Frankfurt to earn qualification.

Complicated play-offs picture lost on Dallas

Northern Ireland's most realistic qualification hope now rests through the play-offs in which they are currently on course to be involved in.

The qualification of Italy, Russia and Poland for Euro 2020 over the weekend boosted Northern Ireland's hopes as it left them sixth highest in the play-offs pecking order with eight spots available.

Dallas admits that the convoluted nature of how Northern Ireland may clinch a play-offs spot is lost on him and he will leave others to do the maths.

"It's too hard for me to follow. I just like to concentrate on one game but obviously, there's a lot of ifs, buts and maybes."

However, Dallas believes Northern Ireland are capable of going "toe-to-toe" against anyone, whether it happens to be the Netherlands or Germany next month or in a possible play-off next Spring.

Like his international boss, Dallas was unbothered by criticism of Northern Ireland's approach in Rotterdam by Dutch boss Ronald Koeman, who dubbed O'Neill's side as "outrageous and terrible to watch".

"We can put it up to teams when we have to but I think we can also play nice football.

"The Nations League showed that. This campaign has shown that as well. I don't think there are too many teams that would relish playing us."