Andrea Radrizzani: Leeds United owner says they could compete with Manchester City

Leeds United are fifth in the Championship after 11 games

Leeds United could compete with Manchester City if proposed investment from the Middle East goes through, according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Qatar Sports Investments, which owns Paris St-Germain, is one of three parties interested in the club.

The company is run by Nasser al-Khelaifi, a friend of Radrizzani.

The Italian said a Leeds fan based in America and the owner of an unnamed side in Italy were the other two keen to invest in the Championship club.

"The option of Qatar Sports Investments and Nasser (al-Khelaifi) - first of all they are friends, we have had a good relationship for a long time," Radrizzani told the Times.

"They have the possibility to bring this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity."

The 45-year-old took over at Elland Road in May 2017 and sold a 10% stake in the club to the investment arm of NFL side San Francisco 49ers a year later.

Last season they finished third in the Championship and lost in the play-offs. The Whites have now been outside of the top flight since Premier League relegation in 2004.

"The most important thing for me is to make this club big again," he added.

"When I will open the door to others I don't know, hopefully when we are in the Premier League. The financial support would be more important in the Premier League."

Since Manchester City were taken over by the Abu Dhabi Group in 2008, they have won four Premier League titles, including the last two, and spent more than £1.5bn on players.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear told BBC Radio Leeds that the club are "one of the most investable propositions in world football" in an interview in August.