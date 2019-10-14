Rangers: Ross Wilson leaves Southampton to become Ibrox sporting director

Media playback is not supported on this device Speaking in 2017, Wilson said Rangers opportunity came at wrong time

Ross Wilson has left his role at Southampton to become Rangers' sporting director.

The 36-year-old replaces Mark Allen, who announced in September that he was leaving Ibrox for family reasons.

Wilson started his career at Falkirk and moved to Watford and Huddersfield Town before becoming director of football operations at Southampton, where he spent the past four years.

"This job, at this stage in my career, was one I felt I had to take," he said.

"I am both excited and determined to ensure that in working together with the board, Steven [Gerrard, Rangers manager] and all of our staff we can continue to build an excellent, modern football infrastructure and a winning Rangers."

The Scot held talks with Rangers two years ago, but opted to stay in England.

Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson says Wilson has a "terrific track record".

"He shares our view of what is required to restore Rangers as the dominant force in Scottish football," Robertson, whose side top the Scottish Premiership by two points, added.

"Ross also shares our vision, and that of our manager Steven Gerrard, of where we want to position this club in the years ahead."