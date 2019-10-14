Ian Evatt: Barrow reject AFC Fylde approach for manager

Ian Evatt was caretaker manager at Chesterfield for the final three games of their time in the English Football League

Barrow have rejected an approach from AFC Fylde to talk to boss Ian Evatt about their managerial vacancy.

Fylde are looking for a new boss after sacking Dave Challinor on Saturday.

Ex-Blackpool and Chesterfield defender Evatt, 37, took over at Barrow in June 2018 and led them to 10th place in the National League last season.

"Ian is extremely loyal and honest and would like to put on record he had no interest in speaking with Fylde," said Barrow chairman Paul Hornby.

"Ian and his team have worked extremely hard over the last 15 months to get us in this position and in doing so has assembled a great group of players.

"He has the unequivocal support of the board and we all believe we can achieve great success this year."