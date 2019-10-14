Scotland U21: Development, not qualification, main goal - Scot Gemmill

Scotland Under-21s were held to a goalless draw by Lithuania at Tynecastle on Thursday

Qualifying for major tournament finals is not the only goal for Scotland Under-21s, says boss Scot Gemmill.

Scotland have not reached a European Championship finals since 1996.

They are second in their Euro 2021 qualifying group after Thursday's goalless draw with Lithuania and face the Czech Republic away on Monday.

"It's important to remember the objective of the under-21 team is to help progress players towards the full squad," Gemmill told BBC Scotland.

"Last year during qualification [campaign], nine players moved up to the full squad over the period.

"It's unfair to just black-and-white speak about qualification. There are a lot of factors. If players are moving up, it means younger players are coming into the team. The picture's constantly changing."