Ayr United: Shortlist of six to replace Ian McCall as manager

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says Ayr United have a short-list of six to replace Ian McCall

Ayr United will begin interviewing potential new managers on Tuesday, says chairman Lachlan Cameron.

The Scottish Championship club are "still on track to announce early next week" the successor to Ian McCall, the American added.

McCall left the Ayrshire club for Championship rivals Partick Thistle after four-and-a-half years in charge.

"Shortlist is now six and in-person interviews will start on Tuesday," Cameron tweeted.