Sol Campbell: Southend United name ex-England defender as new manager

Sol Campbell was in charge of Macclesfield for eight months until his departure in August

Ex-England defender and Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell has been named boss of League One strugglers Southend United on a contract until 2022.

Campbell's former Portsmouth team-mate Hermann Hreidarsson and ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole will form part of his coaching team at Roots Hall.

Southend have one league win this term and have been without a full-time boss since Kevin Bond left on 6 September.

His first game in charge will be against leaders Ipswich on Saturday.

Ex-Celtic striker Henrik Larsson had looked set to succeed Bond before talks broke down last week.

Campbell, 45, played for Arsenal and Tottenham during an illustrious playing career, and kept Macclesfield in League Two last season in his first managerial role before leaving by mutual consent in August.

He was initially interviewed for the vacancy towards the end of last month but Southend chairman Ron Martin made Larsson his first choice before discussions ended.

Former Iceland defender Hreidarsson - who also played for Charlton and Ipswich - will be Campbell's assistant, with ex-England man Cole joining as forwards coach to bring an end to a managerial search which lasted 46 days.

Gary Waddock has been in caretaker charge during that period and will be at the helm for the final time when Southend host Doncaster on Tuesday.

The Shrimpers will begin that match against Doncaster 22nd in League One, eight points from safety.