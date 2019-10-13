European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Belarus17:00Netherlands
Venue: Dinamo Stadion, Minsk, Belarus

Belarus v Netherlands

Line-ups

Belarus

  • 1Gutor
  • 20Veretilo
  • 3Martynovich
  • 4Naumov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 14Yablonsky
  • 7Kovalev
  • 2Dragun
  • 22Stasevich
  • 10Bakhar
  • 15Laptev

Substitutes

  • 6Politsevich
  • 8Savitskiy
  • 9Ngome
  • 11Skavysh
  • 12Chichkan
  • 13Zolotov
  • 16Khatkevich
  • 17Lisakovich
  • 18Maevski
  • 19Shevchenko
  • 21Volkov
  • 23Matveychik

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Veltman
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 6van de Beek
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 20Malen
  • 11Promes

Substitutes

  • 5Aké
  • 9Babel
  • 12van Aanholt
  • 13Vermeer
  • 14de Vrij
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Strootman
  • 18Berghuis
  • 19de Jong
  • 22Dumfries
  • 23Bizot
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan8215913-47
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
