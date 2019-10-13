Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Kazakhstan v Belgium
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 12Nepogodov
- 15Marochkin
- 2Maliy
- 23Kerimzhanov
- 21Beysebekov
- 10ZhukovBooked at 36mins
- 6Abiken
- 18Shomko
- 20Fedin
- 9Islamkhan
- 16Suyumbayev
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 4Dmitrenko
- 7Khizhnichenko
- 8Tagybergen
- 11Vorogovskiy
- 13Zhangylyshbay
- 14Pertsukh
- 17Miroshnichenko
- 22Shatskiy
Belgium
- 1Courtois
- 2Alderweireld
- 3Vermaelen
- 5Vertonghen
- 15Meunier
- 19Praet
- 6Witsel
- 16T Hazard
- 14Mertens
- 23BatshuayiBooked at 11mins
- 10E Hazard
Substitutes
- 4Mechele
- 7Vanaken
- 8Verschaeren
- 9Benteke
- 11Carrasco
- 12Teunckens
- 13Sels
- 17Origi
- 18Januzaj
- 20Boyata
- 21Castagne
- 22Chadli
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 2. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).
Offside, Kazakhstan. Dmytro Nepogodov tries a through ball, but Bauyrzhan Islamkhan is caught offside.
Offside, Belgium. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 1.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).
Olzhas Kerimzhanov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Belgium. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aybol Abiken.
Booking
Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).
Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan).
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.
Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).
Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Dmitriy Shomko.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).
Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).
Goal!
Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 1. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
Offside, Belgium. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maxim Fedin.
Booking
Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.