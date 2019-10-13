European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Kazakhstan0Belgium2

Kazakhstan v Belgium

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 12Nepogodov
  • 15Marochkin
  • 2Maliy
  • 23Kerimzhanov
  • 21Beysebekov
  • 10ZhukovBooked at 36mins
  • 6Abiken
  • 18Shomko
  • 20Fedin
  • 9Islamkhan
  • 16Suyumbayev

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 4Dmitrenko
  • 7Khizhnichenko
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 11Vorogovskiy
  • 13Zhangylyshbay
  • 14Pertsukh
  • 17Miroshnichenko
  • 22Shatskiy

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Vermaelen
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 15Meunier
  • 19Praet
  • 6Witsel
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14Mertens
  • 23BatshuayiBooked at 11mins
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 4Mechele
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Verschaeren
  • 9Benteke
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Teunckens
  • 13Sels
  • 17Origi
  • 18Januzaj
  • 20Boyata
  • 21Castagne
  • 22Chadli
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Attempt missed. Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Goal!

Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 2. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan).

Offside, Kazakhstan. Dmytro Nepogodov tries a through ball, but Bauyrzhan Islamkhan is caught offside.

Offside, Belgium. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Second Half

Second Half begins Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 1.

Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dries Mertens (Belgium).

Olzhas Kerimzhanov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Belgium. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aybol Abiken.

Booking

Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).

Thomas Meunier (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan).

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

Thorgan Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan).

Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).

Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Dmitriy Shomko.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Belgium).

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Sergiy Maliy (Kazakhstan).

Goal!

Goal! Kazakhstan 0, Belgium 1. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

Offside, Belgium. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Maxim Fedin.

Booking

Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Georgiy Zhukov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Meunier (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th October 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54012061412
2Czech Rep6402119212
3Kosovo5221101008
4Montenegro6033313-103
5Bulgaria6033511-63

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine65101311216
2Portugal5320134911
3Serbia52121012-27
4Luxembourg6114511-64
5Lithuania6015417-131

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54011761112
2Germany54011761112
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus6114310-74
5Estonia6015218-161

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland633062412
2Denmark63301651112
3Switzerland522110558
4Georgia612348-45
5Gibraltar5005016-160

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia6411135813
2Slovakia6312108210
3Hungary630379-29
4Wales52125507
5Azerbaijan5014513-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain76101841419
2Sweden7421178914
3Romania7412167913
4Norway7241129310
5Malta7106217-153
6Faroe Islands7007323-200

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland7511112916
2Austria7412167913
3North Macedonia7322109111
4Slovenia7322137611
5Israel72231214-28
6Latvia7007124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey76011521318
2France76012041618
3Iceland74031010012
4Albania7304101009
5Andorra7106114-133
6Moldova7106218-163

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium88003012924
2Russia76012241818
3Cyprus7313137610
4Kazakhstan8215913-47
5Scotland7205517-126
6San Marino7007037-370

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy77002031721
2Finland740398112
3Armenia73131312110
4Bos-Herze73131612410
5Greece7124712-55
6Liechtenstein7025220-182
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

